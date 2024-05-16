Syncfusion experts will showcase UI components and frameworks, including the industry-leading control suite Essential Studio

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it will showcase its ecosystem of developer solutions, UI components, frameworks, and APIs for mobile, web, and desktop development at Microsoft Build 2024.

“Microsoft Build is one of the most anticipated technology conferences of the year,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “As a trusted Microsoft partner, Syncfusion is excited to showcase our enterprise-ready developer solutions, including our industry-leading control suite, Essential Studio, which, as a testament to the importance this community holds for us, we are offering to Microsoft MVPs and Microsoft employees for free.”

Syncfusion offers Essential Studio, the complete web, mobile, and desktop component library with over 1,800 high-performance, lightweight, and user-friendly components. Essential Studio is the foundation upon which Syncfusion built its Bold products, a diverse set of embeddable technologies that includes data analysis tools, help desk software, and a comprehensive eSignature API.

Bold Products Added to Azure Marketplace

The company recently announced two additions to Azure Marketplace: Bold BI and Bold Reports. Bold BI is Syncfusion’s powerful, embeddable dashboarding and analytics software designed to be deployed anywhere, to multiple tenants, while supporting more than 150 commonly used data sources. Bold Reports is Syncfusion’s super-flexible SSRS-compliant reporting software that greatly simplifies enterprise report creation, management, and distribution.

Syncfusion Speaker Sessions

Microsoft Build attendees can view sessions led by Syncfusion experts:

George Livingston, Senior Product Manager, BoldSign by Syncfusion, will present “ Learn lessons from the trenches with practical tips for API dev ” on Tuesday, May 21, from 6:30 to 6:45 PM ET.

” on Tuesday, May 21, from 6:30 to 6:45 PM ET. Michael Prabhu, Syncfusion’s Head of Product Growth, will present “ Build custom GPT apps for all platforms with .NET MAUI & Blazor ” on the Microsoft Build Stage.

” on the Microsoft Build Stage. Uma Maheswari Chandrabose, Syncfusion Senior Product Manager, has prepared a pre-recorded talk, “ Build an AI-powered content composer in Blazor using OpenAI GPT ,” that will also be available for conference attendees.

Syncfusion experts will showcase the company’s developer platform and multitude of tools and solutions at booth FP32, level 5 in the exhibit hall. To learn more about Syncfusion at Microsoft Build, including information about special giveaways, perks, and the Microsoft MVP Spotlight Package, visit the company’s M icrosoft Build s howcase page .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001 to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 32,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.