Global NDT and Inspection Market Recorded Revenue Worth US$ 10.3 Bn in 2023, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 8.9% during 2024 – 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The NDT and inspection market encompasses techniques ensuring product integrity across industries. Driven by safety regulations, quality control awareness, and aging infrastructure needs, it’s expanding globally. Technological advancements like digitalization and AI are boosting efficiency, while equipment rental services and ultrasonic testing dominate, catering to diverse sectors like manufacturing, aerospace, and oil and gas. With North America leading in 2023 and competitive landscapes marked by key players’ innovations and strategic alliances, the market continues to evolve to meet stringent standards and customer demands, ensuring safety, compliance, and operational excellence worldwide.

Global NDT and Inspection Market Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection technologies drive market growth by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and reliability. Innovations such as advanced imaging techniques, robotics, and artificial intelligence empower industries to detect defects with higher precision and speed, consequently reducing downtime and improving asset integrity management.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: Increasing regulatory requirements across industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas, mandate stringent quality control measures, thereby propelling the demand for NDT and inspection services. Compliance with safety standards and regulations ensures product quality, operational reliability, and risk mitigation, fostering market expansion as companies prioritize adherence to regulatory guidelines to maintain competitiveness and consumer trust.

Which Services Had the Highest Share in the Global NDT and Inspection Market in the Upcoming Years?

Training services segment had the highest share in the global market in 2023. As industries increasingly recognize the importance of proficiently trained personnel to effectively utilize NDT and inspection technologies, the demand for comprehensive training services has surged. These services encompass a spectrum of offerings, including theoretical knowledge, practical skills development, certification programs, and customized training modules tailored to specific industry requirements. Investments in training not only enhance the proficiency of existing workforce but also address the growing need for skilled professionals in emerging sectors. Rigorous training programs ensure compliance with evolving regulatory standards and industry best practices, thus bolstering operational excellence and fostering a culture of safety and quality assurance within organizations.

Which Technique Had the Second Highest Share in the Global NDT and Inspection Market in the Upcoming Years?

Eddy current testing segment had the second highest share in the global market in 2023. Eddy current testing, a non-destructive examination technique, gained prominence due to its versatility in detecting surface and near-surface defects in conductive materials. Its ability to assess material integrity without causing damage makes it invaluable across diverse industries such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and energy. Advancements in eddy current testing technology, including the integration of robotics and advanced sensors, have bolstered its efficacy in detecting flaws with higher accuracy and speed. Moreover, its application in inspecting complex geometries and non-ferromagnetic materials further expands its utility. As industries prioritize quality control and preventive maintenance, the eddy current testing segment is poised for sustained growth, driven by its reliability, efficiency, and adaptability to evolving inspection needs.

Based on the Industry Vertical Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global NDT and Inspection Market During The Forecast Period?

Power generation segment in the industry vertical is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global NDT and inspection market during the forecast period. This surge is fueled by several factors, including the aging infrastructure of power plants, stringent regulatory requirements, and the increasing emphasis on safety and reliability within the energy sector. Non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection play a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity and operational efficiency of critical power generation assets such as turbines, boilers, pipelines, and electrical components. The adoption of advanced NDT technologies enables power generation companies to detect defects, corrosion, and structural weaknesses proactively, minimizing the risk of unexpected downtime and catastrophic failures. The integration of digitalization and predictive maintenance strategies further enhances asset performance and reliability, driving the demand for NDT and inspection solutions in the power generation segment.

Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the NDT and Inspection Market in 2022?

North America region had the highest share in the NDT and inspection market in 2023. This leadership position is attributed to several factors, including the region’s robust industrial infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and a strong focus on quality assurance and safety across various sectors. North America encompasses a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, manufacturing, and infrastructure, all of which rely heavily on non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection services to ensure product quality, regulatory compliance, and operational integrity. The region’s continuous investments in research and development, coupled with advancements in NDT technologies such as digital radiography, ultrasonic testing, and eddy current testing, further bolster its market dominance. As industries prioritize efficiency, reliability, and risk mitigation, North America’s NDT and Inspection Market is poised for sustained growth and innovation.

Some of the key market participants operating in the global NDT and inspection market are

Acuren

Bureau Veritas

Cetim

Fischer Technologies Inc.

Intertek Group plc

Mistras Group, Inc

MME Group

Previan Technologies

SGS S.A.

Sonatest

TWI Ltd

Zetec Inc.

Other Industry Participants

Global NDT and Inspection Market

By Services

Training Services

Calibration Services

Equipment Rental Services

By Technique

Penetrant Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Radiographic Testing

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas Upstream Midstream Downstream

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Power Generation Nuclear Renewable Conventional

Manufacturing

Infrastructure

Marine

Railways

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

