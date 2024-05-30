FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 5:00 p.m ET

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York City

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical-stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

