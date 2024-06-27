DALLAS, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced that Brett Fenn has been appointed to serve as Managing Director, Head of Business Banking, effective immediately.

Based in Houston, Texas, Fenn will lead a skilled team of bankers across five cities within the state, with a focus on cultivating strong client relationships and driving the company’s growth. In his role, he will continue the firm’s leadership in delivering to Business Banking clients best-in-class products and solutions with a strong focus on client service. Fenn will report directly to Jay Clingman, Managing Director, Head of Commercial Banking, who oversees commercial strategy and client base expansion.

“We are thrilled to have Brett step into this critical role for Texas Capital,” said Clingman. “His past experience at the firm and deep understanding of privately held businesses and market dynamics make him the ideal leader to drive our Business Banking division forward. Brett’s proven track record of strategic leadership and his commitment to fostering client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our service offerings to support our clients through any economic cycle.”

Fenn joined Texas Capital in 2022, serving as a Managing Director in the firm’s Investment Bank focused on Interest Rate Derivatives Structuring and Marketing. In this role, he has provided strategic guidance on macroeconomic trends and interest rate hedging strategies to management teams, sponsors, and boards of both public and private clients. Additionally, he will continue to serve as the Co-Chair of the firm’s Houston Market Leadership Team.

“I am honored to step into this role leading the Business Banking team at Texas Capital,” said Fenn. “We have a talented, seasoned and creative group of professionals serving Texas businesses, and I look forward to building on their successes and driving further growth. Texas continues to rank among the world’s best economies, with small and middle market businesses providing the economic engine for the 8th largest economy in the world. We are committed to continuing to deliver innovative solutions and personalized service to our Business Banking clients.”

About Brett Fenn

Brett Fenn joined Texas Capital in 2022 as a Managing Director in the firm’s Investment Bank. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at prominent financial institutions, including Childress Capital Advisors, LLC, and Truist (formerly SunTrust). At Childress Capital Advisors, Fenn served as Managing Director, offering high-net-worth individuals and family offices unique access to investment solutions and alternative investments. During his time at Truist, Fenn served as Market President for Houston, spearheading commercial banking expansion efforts across Houston and its surrounding geographies, prior to the merger with BB&T (now Truist).

Fenn’s extensive experience also includes over 17 years at J.P. Morgan across San Antonio, Dallas and Houston, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility. As Executive Director of Oil & Gas Corporate Banking in Houston, Fenn partnered closely with publicly traded and privately held energy companies, advising on capital markets and investment banking transactions. He also served as Vice President for Interest Rate Derivatives Structuring and Marketing and covered a wide array of industries including commercial banking, diversified corporate, oil & gas, mortgage finance, commercial real estate and private wealth management.

Fenn earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance at Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in investments at Southern Methodist University. Fenn is the former chair of the Houston Energy Finance Group and is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Dallas.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Julia Monter, 469.399.8425 [email protected]