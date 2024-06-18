The report highlights efforts to advance sustainability, improve community health and mitigate environmental, social and governance risks

Arlington, TX, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Health Resources, a leading faith-based, nonprofit healthcare system in Texas, has released its 2023 Social Purpose Report, which offers a comprehensive look at its efforts to advance sustainability, enhance community health and address risk identification and mitigation in environmental, social and governance areas.

“Reflecting on 2023, Texas Health experienced substantial growth, stabilization and recovery, driven by our commitment to improving the health of the people in the communities we serve,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health. “Our 2023 Social Purpose Report provides an overview of the challenges and achievements impacting our people, organization, consumers and the communities we serve.”

Texas Health is one of the few U.S. health systems providing comprehensive reports on its social purpose and environmental stewardship activities since 2012. Readers have the option to explore key highlights in the 2023 Performance Summary or delve into the comprehensive online report, which offers a deeper insight into how the system:

Provided $1.05 billion in charity care and community benefit, nearly five times the state’s nonprofit requirement. Community benefit funding helped to address and impact critical community health needs such as preventing and managing chronic diseases, improving healthcare literacy and navigation and enhancing behavioral health, to name just a few.

Prioritized employee well-being, professional growth and security. This helped improve job satisfaction and retention rates and enabled Texas Health to be included in Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™ for the ninth consecutive year.

Added five more Breeze Urgent Care locations, expanded behavioral health programs, completed extensive hospital modernization and expansion projects, and seamlessly connected consumers to a multitude of providers via telehealth.

Continued delivering reliable care, improving quality and safety outcomes and enhancing consumers’ experiences.

Connected thousands of people across North Texas to essential services and resources that remove barriers to optimal health through Texas Health’s Community Health Ministry and Continuum of Care programs. The system also worked to reduce disparities in maternal health and hypertension outcomes among its patient population.

Integrated sustainable design and efficiency practices into facilities, reducing year-over-year energy use by 2.7%, water consumption by 0.7%, and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 1.3%. For the fifth consecutive year, Texas Health’s commitment to conservation was recognized with the Texan by Nature TxN 20 award, and it received the Stryker Gold Environmental Excellence Award for waste diversion.

“The release of the 2023 Social Purpose Report underscores Texas Health’s unwavering commitment to fostering healthier communities while promoting environmental stewardship and social accountability,” said David Tesmer, chief community and public policy officer for Texas Health. “We recognize true progress in community health and well-being comes not from isolated efforts but from the collective engagement of community leaders, organizations and policymakers working together to nurture healthier, more vibrant communities in North Texas.”

