BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of Related Churches (ARC) , a prominent church-planting network, was recently spotlighted in a comprehensive article published by The Wall Street Journal . The feature, titled “Church Startups Take God at His Word: Go Forth and Multiply,” explores the ARC’s innovative approach to fostering new churches across the United States and abroad.

The Wall Street Journal article delves into the Association of Related Churches’ unique role as a “startup accelerator” for churches, providing crucial support such as funding, mentoring, and strategic guidance in exchange for a share of church revenues. Founded with a vision to revitalize Christian evangelism in contemporary society, the ARC has facilitated the establishment of over 1,100 churches since its inception in 2001.

According to the article, the Association of Related Churches’ strategy mirrors that of venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, employing sophisticated marketing, branding, and social media tactics to effectively reach a diverse audience. This approach has proven highly successful amidst a backdrop of declining membership in traditional Christian denominations.

Aaron Burke, founder of Radiant Church in Tampa, Florida, and an ordained pastor in the Pentecostal Assemblies of God, exemplifies the ARC’s impact. Radiant Church started with humble beginnings in a movie theater and has since grown exponentially under the guidance of the Association of Related Churches. Today, Radiant Church averages nearly 8,000 attendees across nine locations.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by The Wall Street Journal for our commitment to empowering church leaders and fostering vibrant new communities of faith,” said Dino Rizzo, President of the ARC. “The ARC’s mission goes beyond mere expansion; we’re focused on equipping pastors with the tools and resources they need to effectively communicate the timeless message of Christianity in today’s world.”

As interest in church planting grows, the Association of Related Churches remains at the forefront of the movement, guiding aspiring pastors through a rigorous process that includes financial vetting, leadership training, and strategic planning. The ARC’s commitment to excellence is evident in its high success rate, with approximately 90% of new ARC churches launched under its auspices still thriving after five years.

“We believe in the power of community and the transformative impact of faith,” added Rizzo. “Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, the ARC continues to support church startups that are making a tangible difference in their communities.”

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. The ARC’s operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

