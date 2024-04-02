DALLAS, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) and The Dallas Morning News are preparing for comprehensive and real-time reporting across all platforms before, during and after the April 8 total eclipse.

The News’ team of reporters and photographers will fan out across the region to capture the people, stories, intrigue and reaction to the truly once-in-a-lifetime event.

“Many of us in North Texas know we’re in the prime location for viewing the four-plus minutes of total solar coverage. About a million other people know it and are expected to travel to and within the state to see it,” said Katrice Hardy, The News’ executive editor. “We’re pulling out all the stops for extensive newsgathering, which is what we do best.”

More Journalists on the Story

The largest newsroom in the metro gives readers a single source for event coverage, with crisp, relevant writing, award-winning photography and unique story angles. More than 60 journalists will produce eclipse coverage across North Texas and other key spots in Texas – including Eagle Pass, Glen Rose and Hillsboro. The News will also have a reporter and photographer on Southwest Airlines’ special eclipse flight.

A Dedicated Online Page

A one-stop shop for dynamic coverage on dallasnews.com has everything readers need to know about the eclipse. Find out what totality means for Texas, including a list of prime viewing areas and a complete guide to everything related to the spectacle.

Safety First

The Dallas Morning News reminds everyone that looking directly at the sun, even during a partial eclipse, can cause permanent eye damage and emphasizes the importance of using certified eclipse glasses to view the event safely. The Texas Department of Transportation and area law enforcement agencies encourage drivers and others to keep traffic moving while on busy roads.

See You in 2317?

The next total eclipse in North Texas will be on July 9, 2317 — some 293 years from now.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with an excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties.

