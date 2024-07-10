The Kulpa Foundation, led by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, announces the Kulpa Care Scholarship Foundation.

COHASSET, Mass., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kulpa Foundation, a renowned champion of accessible healthcare led by Melissa and Jason Kulpa , proudly unveils its latest initiative – the Kulpa Care Scholarship Program. This innovative program aims to offer crucial financial aid to students confronting immediate healthcare expenses, solidifying the organization’s commitment to addressing the pressing healthcare needs of students while ensuring that financial barriers do not impede access to essential medical services.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Kulpa Care Scholarship Program, which reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no student has to forgo essential medical care due to financial constraints,” explained Jason Kulpa, co-founder of The Kulpa Foundation . “By providing direct financial assistance and comprehensive support services, we aim to empower students facing healthcare challenges to pursue their educational aspirations without compromise.”

The Kulpa Care Scholarship Program is designed to provide direct financial assistance to students with severe medical conditions who lack adequate insurance coverage.

Through this program, eligible students can receive direct payments to healthcare providers and financial aid of up to $1,000 to alleviate the burden of medical expenses. Additionally, beneficiaries will have access to comprehensive financial counseling services, empowering them to navigate their healthcare needs effectively.

The Kulpa Foundation Scholarship Program is exclusively open to students who meet specific criteria, including demonstrated financial need, are confronting severe medical conditions requiring immediate attention, and lack sufficient insurance coverage to address medical expenses adequately.

Prospective Kulpa Foundation Scholarship Program applicants are invited to visit https://www.kulpa.org for comprehensive information and access to complete the application.

To learn more about The Kulpa Foundation, please visit https://www.kulpafoundation.org/.

About The Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation , founded by Melissa and Jason Kulpa in 2024, alleviates financial burdens for families facing medical crises. Inspired by Jason Kulpa’s father’s battle with cancer and Melissa’s athletic journey, the foundation offers grants, scholarships, and support, promoting accessible healthcare and empowerment through education and sports.

CONTACT: Media Contact Information: Macks Kulpa The Kulpa Foundation (617) 297-7296 [email protected] www.kulpafoundation.org