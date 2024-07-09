Washington, DC, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams is forging full speed ahead this summer, focusing on connecting and engaging with high school students and member schools.

“Speaking to prospective high school students about the possibilities ahead of them and cultivating deeper partnerships with our member schools is important and gratifying work,” Dr. Williams said. “It’s a critical part of ensuring student success and preparing the next generation of workforce talent.”

During a trip to Texas Southern University on June 14, Dr. Williams spoke to high school students in the TMCF Seeking, Observing and Achieving Results (SOAR) program during the closing ceremony about the possibility of attending college, the importance of completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the importance of having a plan after completing high school. The SOAR program is a program for high school juniors and seniors that provides exposure to postsecondary opportunities and ensures a successful transition to college. Ninety-two students from 66 high schools in 11 states and two countries were in attendance. The group also participated in corporate visits with the Houston Astros and Microsoft.

On June 25, Dr. Williams visited Virginia State University to speak with SOAR program students during the President’s Panel with VSU president Dr. Makola M. Abdullah about historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and the types of experiences they may encounter there. Dr. Williams was able to interact directly with the 86 students representing six states and provide valuable insights from his perspective.

“TMCF does much more than provide scholarships and opportunities for our students. They are connecting high school students to college resources. They bring together HBCU students and presidents and help connect us with federal and corporate partners,” Abdullah said. “TMCF really is a gem in the HBCU community.”

The next day, Dr. Williams had another opportunity to engage with students by providing closing remarks at the Medtronic Leadership Development Program | Immersion in Minneapolis. The program is highly competitive and invites exceptional freshman and sophomore students from HBCUs for a three-day experience, an introduction to Medtronic, a chance to explore careers in healthcare technology and pursue internship opportunities.

On June 28, Dr. Williams met with SOAR program participants at the Alabama State University and Trenholm State Community College closing ceremony, reiterating his focus of discussing the possibility of college with 76 high school juniors and seniors from 17 different states. An additional visit to member schools to speak with SOAR program students occurred on July 7 (Alabama A&M University, Drake State Community & Technical College). Another SOAR visit is scheduled for July 19 at Lawson State Community College.

On July 17, Dr. Williams will participate in a fireside chat and breakfast in Houston to discuss TMCF’s relationship and research with Texas Southern’s Center for Justice Research. Dr. Howard Henderson will serve as moderator. Finally, Dr. Williams will provide welcome remarks at the Hennessy Fellows Bootcamp in New York. The boot camp is an immersive experience for master of business administration students from HBCUs that focuses on leadership, communication and business acumen.

“I enjoy speaking with students as they prepare for life after high school,” Dr. Williams said. “It’s important they see TMCF as a resource on their journey from pre-college to entry into the workforce.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

