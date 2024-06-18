Seneca is recognized as a trailblazer and one of the most impactful women in the marine industry

HOLLAND, Mich., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, today announced that Director of IT, Michelle Seneca, has been selected as a winner of the 2024 Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves award.

As a valued member of the Tiara Yachts team for more than three decades, Michelle began her career as executive assistant to David Slikkers, president and eventual CEO of S2 Yachts. As her reach into the organization grew, she found a passion for technology, continued her college education, received a leadership role within the team’s IT department, and ultimately became the first woman to join the Senior Leadership team.

“When I first came to work at Tiara, I took notes at the Senior Leadership meetings. Today, I’m a member of the Senior Leadership team and I’m able to influence and contribute in a greater way to the success of the company,” said Seneca.

In her role, Seneca successfully implemented an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, making Tiara Yachts one of the first marine industry manufacturers to integrate automation technologies to boat production lines. In return, Tiara Yachts has increased production efficiencies, empowered marine industry craftsman to focus on the art of the build, and strengthen customer satisfaction.

However, one of the things she’s most passionate about is mentoring other young women to pursue an education in the male-dominated IT field.

As of 2022, women held only 28% of computing and mathematical roles in the US (Zippia). Furthermore, women accounted for only 18% of computer science degrees (Bureau of Labor Statistics) and half of women pursuing tech industry positions drop out by the age of 35 (Accenture). Seneca feels privileged to have grown Tiara Yachts’ IT department with nearly half the team being females.

“Being able to shape and inspire young women in technology and the marine world is really rewarding. I’m grateful to be a part of Tiara’s team and I look forward to witnessing the future of women in the marine industry,” continued Seneca.

The Women Making Waves award honors the women in the industry who have and continue to contribute to its success, propel its growth and lead their individual organizations to success. Tiara Yachts’ Quality Manager Fawn Filley-Myers received the recognition in 2023.

“Michelle’s dedication to Tiara and to uplifting women in the marine industry is truly inspiring,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. “Her efforts and implementations have propelled Tiara’s practices to a new level of performance, streamlining the way we do things without compromising quality, creativity, or craftsmanship. I look forward to watching her continue to grow in her career and to witnessing how she continues to shape the future generation of women in the marine industry.”

The full list of 2024 recipients can be viewed on Boating Industry’s website and within the latest print issue. To learn more about Tiara Yachts, please visit tiarayachts.com.

