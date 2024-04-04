New luxury community near SoDo district and downtown Orlando features modern architectural design

ORLANDO, Fla., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Haven Oaks, a new gated community of luxury single-family homes just south of downtown Orlando, Florida. Home buyers are invited to tour the professionally decorated model home at 52 Overleaf Lane in Orlando.

Showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and natural contemporary design, the highly anticipated model home highlights the innovative architectural designs of the homes at Haven Oaks, which are unmatched in the area. Home designs feature open-concept floor plans ranging from 2,065 to 3,277+ square feet with one- or two-stories and 3 to 5 bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy proximity to downtown Orlando while experiencing the quaint, natural setting of the neighborhood. The community also features a tot-lot, gazebo, and ample local recreation opportunities. Home prices start in the upper $500,000s.

“Our new Haven Oaks community offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience in a prime location close to the SoDo district and downtown Orlando,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “Haven Oaks feels like a private sanctuary nestled amidst the natural beauty of mature oak trees. Our modern one- and two-story home designs with flexible floor plans have been very popular with home buyers, and we invite the public to visit our new model home to experience this community first-hand.”

The central location provides residents with shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in the SoDo district. This community is also a short drive to downtown Orlando with easy access to the Interstate 4 and 408 corridors.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community also offers move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features selected by a professional Design Consultant, available later this spring.

For more information and to tour the Toll Brothers model home in Haven Oaks, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FLC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

