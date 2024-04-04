Toll Brothers at StoneCreek will offer stunning homes ideally situated within walking distance to onsite elementary school and community recreation center

RICHMOND, Texas, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Stone Creek, is coming soon to the vibrant StoneCreek Estates master plan in Richmond, Texas. Construction of the Sales Center and model home is underway, and sales will start later this summer.

Toll Brothers at StoneCreek will offer beautiful new luxury homes with access to resort-style amenities located within the highly rated Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). Toll Brothers at StoneCreek will feature open-concept floor plans that range from 3,078 to 3,813+ square feet of seamless living space. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite single-level and two-story home designs on 60-foot-wide home sites. The homes will offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages, each built with Toll Brothers’ commitment to outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value. Homes will be priced from the upper $500,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options available, StoneCreek will offer residents the best in luxury resort-style living in one of Richmond’s most desirable neighborhoods,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community, which provides residents with the feeling of being nestled in nature while still being less than an hour from downtown Houston.”

Toll Brothers at StoneCreek will be ideally located within walking distance of the onsite elementary school and across from the brand-new recreation center that will provide access to various walking trails, a splash pad, a sun-splashed pool, a playground with swing set, and tennis courts. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational options in nearby Sugar Land Town Center.

Major highways including Interstates 69 and 59 are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at StoneCreek offering homeowners convenient access to Sugar Land, downtown Houston, and the Texas Medical Center.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Houston area include Toll Brothers at Pomona, Toll Brothers at Sienna, Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe, Meridiana, Woodson’s Reserve, Toll Brothers at Lakes at Creekside, The Enclave at The Woodlands, Pecan Ridge, NorthGrove, Toll Brothers at Teaswood Avenue.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

