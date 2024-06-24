Toll Brothers at The Nations Offers New Construction Condos and Townhomes Just Three Miles from Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at The Nations, offering two collections of new condominiums and townhomes in the desirable Nations neighborhood. Toll Brothers home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the brand-new model home located at 4114 Indiana Ave in Nashville.

Toll Brothers at The Nations features two collections of homes including 78 two-level condominiums from approximately 1,500 to 2,500+ square feet and 29 three-story townhomes with 2,000 to 2,100+ square feet. Home buyers will choose from a range of home designs with flexible floor plans and designer-curated finish selections. The condominiums in the Lofts collection are priced from the low $500,000s, and the townhomes in the Towns collection are priced from the mid-$600,000s.

“With a variety of floor plans and the flexibility to create the space of their dreams, Toll Brothers at The Nations offers home buyers an amazing selection of new homes with high-end finishes in one of Nashville’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “We look forward to welcoming our first homeowners as they move into the community later this summer.”

Toll Brothers at The Nations is ideally located just minutes from endless shopping, dining, and entertainment on Charlotte Ave. The community offers easy access to major employment centers, Vanderbilt University, and Interstates 40 and 440. Downtown Nashville is just three miles away. The community is also within a short distance of Boyd Park, England Park, West Park, and the Cumberland River offering ample recreational opportunities.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished Hutcherson model home is now open daily for tours. A second model home, the Emmylou floor plan, is currently under construction and anticipated to open in spring 2025. For more information on Toll Brothers at The Nations and Toll Brothers communities throughout Tennessee, call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

