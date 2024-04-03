New model homes in Preserve at Folsom Ranch feature stunning architectural and interior design

FOLSOM, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Oak Trails and Heritage Trails at Preserve at Folsom Ranch, a new luxury community of single-family homes in Folsom, California. The public is invited to attend a model home grand opening event this Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4005 Boulder Creek Way in Folsom.

Preserve at Folsom Ranch opened for pre-sale last fall with tremendous interest from home buyers. The highly anticipated Oak Trails and Heritage Trails model homes feature innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and iconic Californian contemporary design.

The Oak Trails collection in Preserve at Folsom Ranch offers three luxury two-story home designs. The Heritage Trails collection offers four luxury home designs, including single-story and two-story floor plans with grand entries featuring ceilings soaring up to 20-feet. Both collections feature open-concept floor plans, expansive kitchens, indoor/outdoor living spaces, lofts, spacious primary suites, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home prices start in the $900,000s for the Oak Trails collection and $1 million for the Heritage Trails collection.

Home buyers can choose from an exceptional list of personalization options including multi-paneled stacking doors, primary suite decks, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and more. Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options, Preserve at Folsom Ranch offers residents the best in luxury living in one of Folsom’s most desirable communities,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “We are excited to open our four new model homes to the public and bring these stunning new home collections to this very special community.”

The well-established city of Folsom boasts ample shopping, dining, and entertainment options just minutes from this exclusive community. With tree-lined open space, natural creeks and streams, and miles of meandering trails and bikeways just beyond their door, residents can find ideal space and style against a backdrop of pristine natural beauty when they call Preserve at Folsom Ranch home. Residents will also enjoy the convenience of being located near Folsom Historic Downtown District, Folsom Lake and State Park, CSUS Aquatic Center, Folsom Public Library, Folsom Lake College, Mercy Hospital, Folsom Sports Complex, and more.

For more information and to attend the grand opening event and tour the new Toll Brothers model homes at Preserve at Folsom Ranch, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/SAC.

