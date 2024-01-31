Middletown Walk by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announces a new phase of luxury homes within its Middletown Walk community in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Middletown Walk by Toll Brothers “We are excited to open the next phase of homes within Middletown Walk to add to the unprecedented interest we’ve received in this very distinct resort-style community,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new phase of homes is now available within its Middletown Walk community in Monmouth County, New Jersey. The Sales Center and model homes are open for tours at 100 Augustus Drive in Middletown.

With its elegant and urban-inspired design, Middletown Walk offers residents city-like sophistication in the scenic suburban setting of Middletown, Monmouth County. Homeowners will enjoy three-level luxury townhome living with over 2,800 square feet of living space including 3-4 bedrooms and 2-3 baths, plus home office space and a private outdoor terrace that provides the perfect location for relaxation and entertaining. The new phase of homes showcases new exterior styles, adding to the modern architecture throughout the community. Pricing starts in the upper $700,000s.

Homeowners will enjoy a resort-style lifestyle with future onsite amenities including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, tot lot, and much more. Middletown Walk offers low-maintenance living with snow removal from driveways and up to the front door of each residence.

“We are excited to open the next phase of homes within Middletown Walk to add to the unprecedented interest we’ve received in this very distinct resort-style community,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “In addition to the incredible home designs and onsite amenities, residents will enjoy an ideal location close to downtown Red Bank and with an easy commute to New York City by train or ferry.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Middletown Walk and Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cc89217-570e-44d2-891b-34f5fddab742

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d7fc53-713e-48a6-9e7d-3854867dc1c7

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)