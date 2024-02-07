DENVER, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tract, a developer of master-planned data center parks, announced the acquisition of an additional 517 acres inside the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) in Storey County, NV, through an operating entity. The partially graded site is adjacent to the company’s previously announced 686 acres along Peru Drive, expanding its footprint in the heart of TRIC to support the rapid growth of data centers in the Reno/Sparks market.

The parcel was acquired with existing improvements begun prior to the transaction. Those improvements include a pre-graded section of a planned initial ~120-acre pad. Water and sewer infrastructure connecting to the TRI General Improvement District (TRIGID) are already adjacent to the site. The site is zoned for a wide range of pre-approved uses, including data centers, and benefits from the speed and certainty for permit approvals created within the TRI Development Agreement with Storey County.

The Tahoe Reno Industrial Center is at the center of an emerging data center cluster where wholesale data center operators and self-build hyperscale cloud providers like Microsoft have recently joined the Reno ecosystem. Reno has proved attractive to data centers based on its close proximity to Silicon Valley, distinguished by the region’s lower power costs, lower environmental risks, access to land, and a more business friendly environment.

“This acquisition represents a bolt-on that can stand alone as a data center campus or create additional scale for the Peru Shelf we have previously announced,” said Grant van Rooyen, CEO and Managing Partner at Tract. “We recognize the durability of Reno’s strategic advantages over Northern California for data center development and continue to invest to facilitate further growth from existing players and new entrants alike.”

About Tract

Tract is a team of digital infrastructure experts dedicated to accelerating responsible data center growth. Tract acquires, zones, entitles, and develops master-planned data center parks to provide data center end users with speed and certainty. Tract land has access to pre-positioned power, water, and fiber in key markets where hyperscale and wholesale demand is going. Our approach is collaborative with cities and counties to ensure development is targeted for the optimal locations to maximize the revenue and economic development benefits for the community, while being good stewards of the land and minimizing the impact on neighbors. Tract is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with real estate holdings throughout the United States.

For more information, visit tract.com

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]