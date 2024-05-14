Herbal tea brand Traditional Medicinals dominates the Canadian market and celebrates its journey in becoming the fastest-growing organic tea brand in the nation.

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traditional Medicinals, a leading botanical wellness company renowned for its herbal teas, including the popular Organic Throat Coat® , Organic Mother’s Milk® , and Organic Smooth Move® , is proud to announce a significant milestone: becoming Canada’s top organic tea brand. Despite increased competition in the bagged tea market, Traditional Medicinals has grown its sales by $4.5 million since 2022. This success shows the brand’s strength in a changing industry, having entered the Canadian market in 1986 and swiftly emerging as a national favourite.

The tea industry is undergoing a transformation driven by consumers’ increasing demand for products that are ethically sourced, organic, and non-GMO certified. According to the Government of Canada , 91 per cent of Canadian consumers report seeking food produced using environmentally sustainable methods, while more than half of Canadians seek organically produced food. This trend matches Traditional Medicinals’ continued commitment to fair-trade, sustainable sourcing, and organic practices, positioning the brand to meet these growing demands.

Recent research* confirms Traditional Medicinals’ leading position as Canada’s second top bagged herbal tea brand, solidifying its reputation as the nation’s trusted choice for organic herbal blends. Despite inflation challenges, the brand continues to excel, generating the highest sales rate among competitors with an impressive 13.8 per cent increase in dollar sales over the past three years.

“It’s wonderful to see such a development of Canadian consumers becoming more educated on Fair Trade, FairWild, and B Corporation certifications,” shares Chief Science Officer, Taryn Forrelli, on the significance of sustainable business practice. “These results show there is a growing significance in these certifications for Canadians, who are now more conscious and prioritizing teas with health benefits.”

As Traditional Medicinals expands its presence across Canada, provinces such as Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta stand out as top sellers nationwide, earning the brand a spot as a favourite on store shelves. Among Canadian consumers, certain Traditional Medicinals teas have emerged as national favourites, including Traditional Medicinals’ Organic Peppermint , Organic Smooth Move® , and Organic Nighty Night® tea .

The certified B Corporation has a variety of more than 60 tea products across the US and Canada. Carefully formulated by its team of herbal medicine experts to target varying health needs. Some benefits include stress relief, immunity boost, detox, menstrual and lactation support, digestive aid, sleep assistance, and more. Each blend is backed by effective plant power and a commitment to ethical sourcing working hand in hand with sourcing communities. For consumers looking for an impactful tea blend that betters the body and planet, products are available on shelves across most major Grocery, Drug, and Mass Merch retailers, as well as most Health and Natural Food stores. The full range of tea selections are also available on the Traditional Medicinal website .

About Traditional Medicinals:

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with the purpose of inspiring active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and the planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than 60 high-quality teas, lozenges, and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit https://ca.traditionalmedicinals.com/ .

* Nielsen MarketTrack, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 03.23.24 (Grocery, Drug, Mass, ex. HNF)