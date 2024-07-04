Major traffic signal controller market participants include Atkins, Econolite, PTV Group, Sumitomo Electric Mfg Co, Johnson Controllers, Siemens AG, SWARCO AG, Temple Inc., Traffic Technologies Pty Ltd, and Yunex Traffic

Selbyville, Delaware, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The traffic signal controller market valuation is predicted to cross USD 14.7 billion in revenue by the end of 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising episodes of traffic fatalities influenced by factors, such as driver behavior and inadequate road infrastructure will outline the market growth. Traffic signal controllers are being continuously tested and refined to better synchronize traffic flow and enhance safety measures. Moreover, these controllers are actively enhanced to incorporate advanced technologies and real-time data to reduce congestion and effectively address traffic fatalities while contributing to overall road safety improvements. For instance, according to INRIX’s 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard, the rate of U.S. traffic fatality rose by 19% in 2022 compared to 2019, while Germany projected a 9% increase for 2022. This is highlighting the urgent need for advanced traffic signal controllers to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities.

Traffic signal controller market value from the suburban areas segment is expected to experience growth at a substantial CAGR through 2032. This is owing to the higher adaption of traffic signal controllers to accommodate rising traffic demands given the growing population in suburban areas. The integration of smart technologies is helping to focus on optimizing traffic flow and enhancing safety. The surging commitment to meeting the evolving needs of suburban communities for smoother and safer transportation solutions will add to the segment growth.

The services segment in the traffic signal controller industry is projected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2024 and 2032, due to the rising rate of urbanization and the need for efficient traffic management. As cities are expanding, the demand for traffic signal controller services is continuing to grow to handle traffic flow effectively. With technology advances and cities becoming smarter, these services are continually sought after. This ongoing demand is underscoring the critical role these services play in optimizing traffic flow and enhancing overall urban mobility and safety.

Asia Pacific traffic signal controller market size is expected to witness robust growth between 2024 and 2032. With the increasing urban population in the region, efficient traffic signal controllers have grown crucial for reducing congestion and improving traffic flow. According to UN-Habitat, Asia’s urban population is projected to grow by 50% by 2050, adding 1.2 billion people. This growth is underscoring the critical need for advanced traffic signal controllers to manage increased urban traffic efficiently and sustainably.

Some of the top firms engaged in the traffic signal controller market include Atkins, Econolite, PTV Group, Sumitomo Electric Mfg Co, Johnson Controllers, Siemens AG, SWARCO AG, Temple Inc., Traffic Technologies Pty Ltd, and Yunex Traffic. These market players are forming partnerships and are working on new product developments to scale their revenue sales. For instance, in January 2023, Yunex Traffic partnered with LYT to enhance urban mobility, transit, and emergency solutions. This collaboration focused on integrating advanced traffic signal controllers for optimizing traffic flow and enhancing safety across urban environment.

