NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treez, the leading provider of technology solutions that enable profitability for cannabis retailers, proudly announces its expansion into the New York market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Treez’s mission to empower operators to uplevel their retail operations and customer experience.

As the industry’s retail landscape continues to evolve, Treez is committed to helping retailers grow revenue, reduce operating costs, and accelerate profitability. By entering New York, Treez aims to equip dispensaries across the state with the tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive market environment.

“New York operators deserve a technology partner dedicated to elevating their retail experience,” emphasized Suresh Khanna, President and COO of Treez. “As the highest volume operators in many other states already know, Treez prides itself on unrivaled uptime and fanatical customer support, ensuring our retail partners have the foundation to deliver exemplary customer experiences every time. Expanding to serve New York underscores our commitment to empowering the industry’s most ambitious retailers with superior technology and service. Our top team is already on the ground preparing for our first customer launches.”

Treez’s suite of products includes:

SellTreez Point of Sale: An enterprise-grade POS system designed to streamline retail operations and drive loyalty through more personalized customer service.

Treez Ecommerce: The industry's most retail-integrated ecommerce platform, allowing dispensaries to reach new customers and boost sales with less effort.

The industry’s most retail-integrated ecommerce platform, allowing dispensaries to reach new customers and boost sales with less effort. TreezPay: Secure, efficient cashless payment solutions that increase revenue with unparalleled optionality.

Secure, efficient cashless payment solutions that increase revenue with unparalleled optionality. Retail Analytics: Actionable insights for purchasing, sales management, marketing, inventory, and more.

The expansion into New York is part of Treez’s broader strategy to extend its footprint across key markets, ensuring that retailers nationwide have access to the tools they need to achieve success and profitability. Treez is committed to providing the industry’s best customer support to its clients, ensuring expertly-guided implementation, 99.99% platform uptime, and a dedicated customer success manager who knows cannabis retail first hand.

About Treez

Treez is the leading commerce platform within the cannabis market, specializing in empowering retailers through innovative technology. The Treez platform offers a comprehensive suite of software and digital payment solutions designed to elevate the retail experience, accelerate profitability, and ensure platform stability.

Supported by a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support resources, Treez provides retailers with essential resources to thrive.

