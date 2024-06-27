ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hardee’s franchise owner-operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises recently raised more than $30,000 for the Patriot Foundation to support military families and provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and injured NC military. The fundraiser was part of a limited time Hardee’s FRYDAY promotion in which 25 cents was donated to Patriot Foundation for every crinkle-cut french fry sold each Friday.

The crinkle-cut french fry is a new menu item and is featured as part of the Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ Platter. The Platter includes a choice of three or five tenders and dipping sauce, combined with crinkle-cut fries, slaw, toast and a beverage. This meal can be enjoyed with refreshing lemonade or freshly brewed southern iced tea.

The enhanced menu coincides with a more than $20 million investment by Boddie-Noell in new Hardee’s and restaurant remodels in the area.

“This is our home market and includes the most restaurants of any region where we operate,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises the nation’s largest Hardee’s franchise operator. “We’re showing our commitment here by not only investing in our restaurants, but also in our community. Patriot Foundation does incredible work to support families of soldiers killed or wounded while supporting our country.”

Based in Pinehurst and founded in 2003, Patriot Foundation provides educational scholarships – totaling over $17 million to date – to the children and spouses of servicemen and women killed, wounded, or injured while serving our nation.

“We are so grateful to Mike and the fantastic team at Boddie-Noell. Their support over the years has impacted hundreds of military families,” said Kim Gilley, executive vice president for the Foundation. Learn more at patriotfoundation.org.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 62 years in 2024. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States, with 330 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

