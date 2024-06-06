TRM Labs demonstrates its commitment to national security by building a FedRAMP High and DoD IL4 and IL5 compliant platform in a partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRM Labs, a leader in blockchain intelligence, today announced it is in the process of achieving Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) and Impact Level (IL) 4 and 5 compliance through a partnership with Palantir Technologies’ FedStart Program. This status marks a critical milestone in TRM’s journey towards achieving full FedRAMP High Authorization, or Authority to Operate (ATO), and underscores the company’s commitment to meeting stringent federal security and compliance standards.

FedRAMP is a U.S. federal government-wide initiative that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government through a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring. For TRM’s public sector customers, FedRAMP Authorization offers the ability to access mission-critical blockchain intelligence in a cloud environment while ensuring that TRM’s cloud platform has undergone rigorous testing and complies with stringent standards for data security, integrity, and monitoring.

Strategic partnership to accelerate authorization

TRM has partnered with Palantir, using its FedRAMP-authorized Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) environment to facilitate and expedite the certification process. TRM is currently undergoing a Significant Change Request (SCR) process to be added to Palantir’s existing accreditation package, which will authorize the TRM Blockchain Intelligence Platform initially at the FedRAMP Moderate impact level, and lay the groundwork to achieve FedRAMP High impact later this year.

​​Esteban Castaño, Chief Executive Officer of TRM Labs, commented on the development, “Our forthcoming FedRAMP authorization is not just a milestone for TRM, but a significant leap forward in our commitment to facilitating seamless, secure service for our U.S. government customers. Our collaboration with Palantir accelerates our certification path and strengthens our ability to serve our clients with the highest standards of security through a proven partner.”

Future-proofing defense customer needs

In addition to FedRAMP authorization, TRM is the first and only blockchain intelligence company poised to meet Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) and Impact Level 5 (IL5) compliance requirements using the same PFCS accreditation. Having a secure cloud environment that meets IL4 and IL5 standards allows TRM’s defense customers to confidently utilize blockchain intelligence to advance national security interests, and give the U.S. war-fighter an advantage on the battlefield.

“At TRM, we recognize that our customers operate in a highly contested cyber domain, making data security critical for any cloud service,” said Rahul Raina, Chief Technology Officer of TRM Labs. “That’s why we have designed our platform from the ground up to meet the highest level of data security and integrity controls both today and in the future. Our recent efforts demonstrate the robustness and security of our platform, as the only blockchain platform that is poised to meet both FedRAMP and DoD SRG requirements, customers can have confidence that their data is secure regardless of their threat environment.”

Building on a foundation of trust and compliance

Achieving FedRAMP authorization is a natural progression for TRM Labs, augmenting its robust existing security framework. TRM’s infrastructure already meets the standards set by SOC 2 Type II. By integrating these rigorous standards, TRM continues to lead in providing secure, reliable solutions that U.S. government clients can depend on for critical operations.

About TRM Labs

TRM provides blockchain intelligence to help government agencies investigate and build cases for digital asset fraud and financial crime. TRM’s Blockchain Intelligence platform includes solutions to follow the money, identify illicit actors, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by a growing number of leading agencies worldwide who rely on TRM for their blockchain intelligence needs. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com .

