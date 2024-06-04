‘TuneIn Radio & Podcasts’ is the first music and audio entertainment option available in Discord’s “Activities” feature

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, is bringing music, podcasts, news and live radio to Discord. The new ‘TuneIn Radio & Podcasts’ Activity makes it easy to share listening experiences with friends on Discord with a huge assortment of free audio to add to hangouts or play in the background. The Activity features a curated selection of music, news, sports and podcasts from TuneIn for a Discord-only experience.

The ‘TuneIn Radio & Podcasts‘ Activity will be available for free to the millions of people who use Discord to hang out and talk to friends. It’s the first audio-only entertainment option available as an Activity directly on Discord. It also marks the first time TuneIn will be fully integrated into a communication platform for a seamless shared listening experience.

“People come to Discord to talk and hang out around their favorite games, and app partnerships like with TuneIn give users even more fun things to do together,” said Kelly Liang, SVP of Partnerships at Discord. “We are excited to work with TuneIn to showcase the creativity of partners and developers who build on our API to make our platform even better.”

Anyone in a Voice chat on desktop, web or mobile can jump into Activities by clicking the Rocket Ship button and selecting ‘TuneIn Radio & Podcasts.’ Once the Activity is open, individuals can easily scroll through the curated collection of music, news, podcasts and radio stations to select the experience of their choice. The Activity includes stations curated specifically for Discord, as well as bonus features to make special requests for any listening favorites.

“We’re thrilled to bring TuneIn to the millions of people who use Discord daily to connect and build friendships through audio,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “This launch underscores our commitment to provide listeners with access to high-quality audio content wherever they are. To be the first audio partner of this kind on the platform is a testament to our continued investment in innovation to power listening experiences everywhere.”

TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world, offering unlimited listening to more than 100,000 radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, sports and news content. Through its robust distribution network, TuneIn is available on more than 200 platforms and connected devices. Over the past year, TuneIn has significantly expanded its reach through new and expanded partnerships with leading connected devices like Skullcandy, and auto manufacturers like Lucid and Fisker.

The ‘TuneIn Radio & Podcasts’ Activity is now available in Discord for free. To learn more about TuneIn, please visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Discord:

Discord is a voice, video and text app that helps friends come together to hang out, have fun, and play games. With over 200 million monthly users, Discord has grown to become one of the most popular communications services in the world. Discord offers a premium subscription called Nitro that gives users special perks like higher quality streams and fun customizations.