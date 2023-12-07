COP28 Energy Transition Changemaker 39 companies from around the world were honored with the Energy Transition Changemaker awards at an event on December 5th during COP28 UAE at Expo City Dubai.

Sunnyvale, CA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turntide Technologies was honored as an Energy Transition Changemaker in the Energy Efficiency category by the COP28 UAE Presidency for its innovative carbon reduction technology for the built environment. The Energy Transition Changemaker award is a prestigious acknowledgment of private sector contributions to global decarbonization.

Turntide’s approach to retrofitting aging Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems with its Smart Motor System™ represents a significant step in decarbonizing buildings, a sector responsible for nearly 40 percent of global energy consumption. Traditional HVAC systems account for 40 percent of a commercial building’s energy use, making efficiency updates a critical focus for achieving climate goals.

The selection process was rigorous, involving an international committee of sector experts assessing projects for innovation and scalability. Turntide’s project, Decarbonizing Buildings with Smart Motor HVAC Retrofits, stood out among entries by highlighting a scalable model that can be applied across various building types and geographical locations. The project cited a recent retrofit of 321 Canadian Tire retail store locations. The technology demonstrated a remarkable 67% average energy savings on the performance of the motors, saving more than 2,741 tons of CO2e, or the equivalent carbon emissions of 280,000 fewer gallons of gas used.

The HVAC retrofit project is a critical element in the plan for Canadian Tire to achieve its goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The plan includes the electrification of assets and expanding its use of renewable energy.

To comply with the Paris Agreement on climate, the world must achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. More than 80% of buildings that will exist then have already been built, thereby creating a widespread need to retrofit existing assets. Given the long lifespan of HVAC systems, a motor retrofit can be a fast way to reduce a building’s energy footprint. This approach mirrors the transition from incandescent and fluorescent lights to LEDs, underscoring the potential for retrofitting buildings at scale to accelerate progress toward carbon reduction goals.

