MILWAUKEE, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWIN) announced today that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes, effective July 1, 2024.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell indexes, highlighting the growth that Twin Disc has achieved in recent years through solid, consistent execution of our operational playbook,” commented John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc. “We look forward to continuing our momentum as we drive further progress towards our strategic goals and leverage this broadened reach into the investment community to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

