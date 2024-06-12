DUBLIN, Ohio, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Group has been named the Gold winner in the 11th Annual 2024 Globee Awards for Customer Excellence: Exceptional Sales Training.

This accolade is a reflection of Tyson Group’s unwavering commitment to elevating the sales industry through their revolutionary Sales Team Science™ framework and comprehensive talent solutions. Tying for Globee Gold in this category was IBM, a Fortune 50 firm with nearly $62 billion in annual revenue and operations in 175 countries.

The Globee® Awards, renowned for being the world’s leading business awards and ranking lists, present these distinguished global awards to honor outstanding individuals, teams, and departments in the domain of customer excellence.

“We are honored to have been named a Globee Gold winner in the 11th Annual 2024 Globee Awards for Exceptional Sales Training,” says Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our individuals and teams who consistently strive to address the tough sales landscape faced by organizations today. We are grateful for this prestigious industry award and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.”

The Globee Awards for Customer Excellence categories aims to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding performance demonstrated by organizations. It is open to entities of all sizes across diverse industries, including startups, small, medium, large corporations, and government and non-profit organizations.

Helping customers hit revenue targets is what Tyson Group does best. They offer expert sales consulting and customized training for companies’ individual needs by employing an innovative approach to team development while cultivating talent that yields measurable results. Using predictive analysis, they assess sales teams to determine what tools are needed to excel in their role and help drive revenue and exceed goals—goals like increased sales productivity, lower sales cycle times, and higher close rates.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Globee Awards,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies have truly set the standard for excellence in your field. You deserve this recognition for your outstanding achievements and contributions to your industry. We are inspired by your commitment to raising the bar and driving success, and we can’t wait to see what you will accomplish next.”

More than 85 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The judges are listed here https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/judges/

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

About the Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training customized to companies’ individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. They have consulted and provided negotiation strategies for multi-billion dollar deals for the nation’s most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations.

Their expertise in recruiting, training, and coaching helps the right talent drive organizations to the next level. They have proven experience creating, establishing, and implementing organizational changes and new processes that help sales leaders and their teams meet and exceed goals in all industries. For more information about Tyson Group, visit: tysongroup.com.

CONTACT: Tyson Group Contact: Chip St. Clair [email protected]