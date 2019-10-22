United Community Banks, Inc. reports Third Quarter Results

EPS of $0.60 and ROA of 1.51%; Operating ROA reaches 1.58%

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today reported strong third quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth, record operating efficiency and strong asset quality. Diluted earnings per share were $0.60, an increase of $0.06 or 11% from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were $0.63, up 15% over last year. United’s return on assets (“ROA”) was 1.51% and its return on common equity was 12.2% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.58% and its return on tangible common equity was 16.4%.

In the third quarter, loans grew at a 3% annualized rate, or at 4% annualized excluding the planned runoff of the discontinued indirect auto portfolio. With this loan growth and continued balance sheet remixing opportunities, United maintained its net interest margin during the quarter, despite declining interest rates. Core transaction deposits grew by $105 million, or 6% annualized, and total customer deposits increased by $197 million during the quarter. Finally, United’s combination of revenue growth and expense management resulted in a 55.64% efficiency ratio, or 53.90% on an operating basis, which represented a new Company best for the second consecutive quarter.

“We are pleased to report such a successful quarter, which is a testament to our team and their tireless dedication to providing outstanding customer service and to executing on our plans to deliver top quartile results,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United. “I am also tremendously proud that United was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the third year in a row. This honor is achieved through the focus and energy of our bankers to build a company where great people can find fulfillment in helping others reach their financial goals.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

EPS growth of 11% over last year, or 15% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.51%, or 1.58% excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 12.2%

Return on tangible common equity of 16.4% excluding merger-related and other charges

Loan production of $896 million compared to $778 million in Q3 2018

Loan growth, excluding planned runoff of the indirect portfolio of 4% for the quarter and 7% year-to-date on an annualized basis, excluding the acquisition of First Madison on May 1, 2019

Loan growth of $89 million, excluding planned run off of the indirect portfolio, was more than funded by core transaction deposit growth of $105 million

Mortgage locks of $508 million, a company high, compared to $298 million a year ago

Stable net interest margin of 4.12% was flat compared to the second quarter and up 17 basis points from a year ago

Efficiency ratio of 55.64%, or 53.90%, excluding merger-related and other charges

Net charge-offs of 12 basis points, up one basis point from last quarter and remaining at historically low levels

Nonperforming assets of 0.24% of total assets, compared with 0.21% at June 30, 2019 and 0.19% at September 30, 2018

Repurchased approximately 195,000 shares at an average price of $26.51 in the quarter

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information 2019 2018 Third Quarter 2019 – 2018 Change For the Nine Months Ended September 30, YTD 2019 – 2018 Change (in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2018 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 140,615 $ 139,156 $ 136,516 $ 133,854 $ 128,721 $ 416,287 $ 366,226 Interest expense 21,277 21,372 20,882 18,975 16,611 63,531 42,355 Net interest revenue 119,338 117,784 115,634 114,879 112,110 6 % 352,756 323,871 9 % Provision for credit losses 3,100 3,250 3,300 2,100 1,800 72 9,650 7,400 30 Noninterest income 29,031 24,531 20,968 23,045 24,180 20 74,530 69,916 7 Total revenue 145,269 139,065 133,302 135,824 134,490 8 417,636 386,387 8 Expenses 82,924 81,813 76,084 78,242 77,718 7 240,821 228,043 6 Income before income tax expense 62,345 57,252 57,218 57,582 56,772 10 176,815 158,344 12 Income tax expense 13,983 13,167 12,956 12,445 13,090 7 40,106 37,370 7 Net income 48,362 44,085 44,262 45,137 43,682 11 136,709 120,974 13 Merger-related and other charges 2,605 4,087 739 1,234 592 7,431 6,111 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (600 ) (940 ) (172 ) (604 ) (141 ) (1,712 ) (890 ) Net income – operating (1) $ 50,367 $ 47,232 $ 44,829 $ 45,767 $ 44,133 14 $ 142,428 $ 126,195 13 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income – GAAP $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.54 11 $ 1.70 $ 1.51 13 Diluted net income – operating (1) 0.63 0.59 0.56 0.57 0.55 15 1.77 1.57 13 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.15 13 0.50 0.42 19 Book value 20.16 19.65 18.93 18.24 17.56 15 20.16 17.56 15 Tangible book value (3) 15.90 15.38 14.93 14.24 13.54 17 15.90 13.54 17 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity – GAAP (2)(4) 12.16 % 11.45 % 11.85 % 12.08 % 11.96 % 11.83 % 11.43 % Return on common equity – operating (1)(2)(4) 12.67 12.27 12.00 12.25 12.09 12.32 11.93 Return on tangible common equity – operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 16.38 15.88 15.46 15.88 15.81 15.92 15.62 Return on assets – GAAP (4) 1.51 1.40 1.44 1.43 1.41 1.45 1.32 Return on assets – operating (1)(4) 1.58 1.50 1.45 1.45 1.42 1.51 1.38 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 4.12 4.12 4.10 3.97 3.95 4.11 3.88 Efficiency ratio – GAAP 55.64 57.28 55.32 56.73 56.82 56.09 57.52 Efficiency ratio – operating (1) 53.90 54.42 54.78 55.83 56.39 54.36 55.98 Equity to total assets 12.53 12.25 12.06 11.60 11.30 12.53 11.30 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 10.16 9.86 9.76 9.29 8.95 10.16 8.95 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 30,832 $ 26,597 $ 23,624 $ 23,778 $ 22,530 37 $ 30,832 $ 22,530 37 Foreclosed properties 102 75 1,127 1,305 1,336 (92 ) 102 1,336 (92 ) Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) 30,934 26,672 24,751 25,083 23,866 30 30,934 23,866 30 Allowance for loan losses 62,514 62,204 61,642 61,203 60,940 3 62,514 60,940 3 Net charge-offs 2,723 2,438 3,130 1,787 1,466 86 8,291 4,326 92 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.70 % 0.74 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.12 0.11 0.15 0.09 0.07 0.13 0.07 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.35 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.29 0.35 0.29 NPAs to total assets 0.24 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.24 0.19 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,836 $ 8,670 $ 8,430 $ 8,306 $ 8,200 8 $ 8,647 $ 8,124 6 Investment securities 2,550 2,674 2,883 3,004 2,916 (13 ) 2,701 2,863 (6 ) Earning assets 11,568 11,534 11,498 11,534 11,320 2 11,534 11,197 3 Total assets 12,681 12,608 12,509 12,505 12,302 3 12,600 12,209 3 Deposits 10,531 10,493 10,361 10,306 9,950 6 10,462 9,896 6 Shareholders’ equity 1,588 1,531 1,478 1,420 1,394 14 1,533 1,367 12 Common shares – basic (thousands) 79,663 79,673 79,807 79,884 79,806 — 79,714 79,588 — Common shares – diluted (thousands) 79,667 79,678 79,813 79,890 79,818 — 79,718 79,598 — AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 $ 8,226 8 $ 8,903 $ 8,226 8 Investment securities 2,515 2,620 2,720 2,903 2,873 (12 ) 2,515 2,873 (12 ) Total assets 12,809 12,779 12,506 12,573 12,405 3 12,809 12,405 3 Deposits 10,757 10,591 10,534 10,535 10,229 5 10,757 10,229 5 Shareholders’ equity 1,605 1,566 1,508 1,458 1,402 14 1,605 1,402 14 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 78,974 79,075 79,035 79,234 79,202 — 78,974 79,202 —

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes termination of pension plan in the third quarter of 2019, executive retirement charges in the second quarter of 2019 and amortization of certain executive change of control benefits. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2019 2018 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2018 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 82,924 $ 81,813 $ 76,084 $ 78,242 $ 77,718 $ 240,821 $ 228,043 Merger-related and other charges (2,605 ) (4,087 ) (739 ) (1,234 ) (592 ) (7,431 ) (6,111 ) Expenses – operating $ 80,319 $ 77,726 $ 75,345 $ 77,008 $ 77,126 $ 233,390 $ 221,932 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 48,362 $ 44,085 $ 44,262 $ 45,137 $ 43,682 $ 136,709 $ 120,974 Merger-related and other charges 2,605 4,087 739 1,234 592 7,431 6,111 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (600 ) (940 ) (172 ) (604 ) (141 ) (1,712 ) (890 ) Net income – operating $ 50,367 $ 47,232 $ 44,829 $ 45,767 $ 44,133 $ 142,428 $ 126,195 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 1.70 $ 1.51 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.06 Diluted income per common share – operating $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 1.77 $ 1.57 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 20.16 $ 19.65 $ 18.93 $ 18.24 $ 17.56 $ 20.16 $ 17.56 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.26 ) (4.27 ) (4.00 ) (4.00 ) (4.02 ) (4.26 ) (4.02 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 15.90 $ 15.38 $ 14.93 $ 14.24 $ 13.54 $ 15.90 $ 13.54 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 12.16 % 11.45 % 11.85 % 12.08 % 11.96 % 11.83 % 11.43 % Merger-related and other charges 0.51 0.82 0.15 0.17 0.13 0.49 0.50 Return on common equity – operating 12.67 12.27 12.00 12.25 12.09 12.32 11.93 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.71 3.61 3.46 3.63 3.72 3.60 3.69 Return on tangible common equity – operating 16.38 % 15.88 % 15.46 % 15.88 % 15.81 % 15.92 % 15.62 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.45 % 1.32 % Merger-related and other charges 0.07 0.10 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.06 Return on assets – operating 1.58 % 1.50 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.51 % 1.38 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.64 % 57.28 % 55.32 % 56.73 % 56.82 % 56.09 % 57.52 % Merger-related and other charges (1.74 ) (2.86 ) (0.54 ) (0.90 ) (0.43 ) (1.73 ) (1.54 ) Efficiency ratio – operating 53.90 % 54.42 % 54.78 % 55.83 % 56.39 % 54.36 % 55.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.53 % 12.25 % 12.06 % 11.60 % 11.30 % 12.53 % 11.30 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.37 ) (2.39 ) (2.30 ) (2.31 ) (2.35 ) (2.37 ) (2.35 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.16 % 9.86 % 9.76 % 9.29 % 8.95 % 10.16 % 8.95 %

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2019 2018 Linked Quarter Change Year over Year Change (in millions) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,692 $ 1,658 $ 1,620 $ 1,648 $ 1,673 $ 34 $ 19 Income producing commercial RE 1,934 1,939 1,867 1,812 1,788 (5 ) 146 Commercial & industrial 1,271 1,299 1,284 1,278 1,194 (28 ) 77 Commercial construction 1,001 983 866 796 761 18 240 Equipment financing 729 674 606 565 509 55 220 Total commercial 6,627 6,553 6,243 6,099 5,925 74 702 Residential mortgage 1,121 1,108 1,064 1,049 1,035 13 86 Home equity lines of credit 669 675 684 694 702 (6 ) (33 ) Residential construction 229 219 200 211 198 10 31 Consumer 257 283 302 330 366 (26 ) (109 ) Total loans $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 $ 8,226 $ 65 $ 677 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 1,002 $ 1,002 $ 970 $ 981 $ 992 — 10 Atlanta 1,740 1,745 1,524 1,507 1,493 (5 ) 247 North Carolina 1,117 1,084 1,074 1,072 1,078 33 39 Coastal Georgia 611 604 603 588 610 7 1 Gainesville 246 244 243 247 235 2 11 East Tennessee 435 446 458 477 460 (11 ) (25 ) South Carolina 1,705 1,674 1,674 1,645 1,586 31 119 Commercial Banking Solutions 1,916 1,884 1,766 1,658 1,530 32 386 Indirect auto 131 155 181 208 242 (24 ) (111 ) Total loans $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 $ 8,226 $ 65 $ 677

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality 2019 (in thousands) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 8,430 $ 8,177 $ 7,030 Income producing RE 2,030 1,331 1,276 Commercial & industrial 2,625 2,366 1,666 Commercial construction 1,894 1,650 473 Equipment financing 1,974 2,047 1,813 Total commercial 16,953 15,571 12,258 Residential mortgage 9,475 8,012 8,281 Home equity lines of credit 3,065 1,978 2,233 Residential construction 597 494 347 Consumer 742 542 505 Total $ 30,832 $ 26,597 $ 23,624 NONACCRUAL LOANS ACTIVITY Beginning Balance $ 26,597 $ 23,624 $ 23,778 Loans placed on non-accrual 8,722 8,316 6,759 Payments received (2,107 ) (3,212 ) (3,520 ) Loan charge-offs (2,278 ) (2,131 ) (2,714 ) Foreclosures (102 ) — (679 ) Ending Balance $ 30,832 $ 26,597 $ 23,624

2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (39 ) (0.01 )% $ (58 ) (0.01 )% $ (64 ) (0.02 )% Income producing RE 431 0.09 241 0.05 177 0.04 Commercial & industrial 691 0.21 1,141 0.35 1,356 0.43 Commercial construction (247 ) (0.10 ) (162 ) (0.07 ) (325 ) (0.16 ) Equipment financing 1,174 0.67 890 0.56 1,281 0.89 Total commercial 2,010 0.12 2,052 0.13 2,425 0.16 Residential mortgage 158 0.06 (125 ) (0.05 ) 13 — Home equity lines of credit 83 0.05 (111 ) (0.07 ) 215 0.13 Residential construction (5 ) (0.01 ) 199 0.38 (22 ) (0.04 ) Consumer 477 0.70 423 0.58 499 0.64 Total $ 2,723 0.12 $ 2,438 0.11 $ 3,130 0.15 (1) Annualized.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 108,389 $ 126,083 Interest-bearing deposits in banks (includes restricted cash of $5,326 and $6,702) 252,670 201,182 Cash and cash equivalents 361,059 327,265 Debt securities available for sale 2,272,046 2,628,467 Debt securities held to maturity (fair value $248,546 and $268,803) 243,028 274,407 Loans held for sale at fair value 54,625 18,935 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 8,903,266 8,383,401 Less allowance for loan and lease losses (62,514 ) (61,203 ) Loans and leases, net 8,840,752 8,322,198 Premises and equipment, net 215,435 206,140 Bank owned life insurance 201,955 192,616 Accrued interest receivable 33,233 35,413 Net deferred tax asset 34,591 64,224 Derivative financial instruments 43,755 24,705 Goodwill and other intangible assets 343,340 324,072 Other assets 165,667 154,750 Total assets $ 12,809,486 $ 12,573,192 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,527,815 $ 3,210,220 NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,210,352 2,369,631 Money market 2,206,496 2,002,670 Savings 699,131 669,886 Time 1,890,431 1,598,391 Brokered 222,292 683,715 Total deposits 10,756,517 10,534,513 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000 160,000 Long-term debt 240,245 267,189 Derivative financial instruments 16,244 26,433 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 151,055 127,503 Total liabilities 11,204,061 11,115,638 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 78,974,199 and 79,234,077 shares issued and outstanding 78,974 79,234 Common stock issuable; 660,581 and 674,499 shares 11,327 10,744 Capital surplus 1,495,267 1,499,584 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,594 (90,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,263 (41,589 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,605,425 1,457,554 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 12,809,486 $ 12,573,192

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 122,645 $ 108,335 $ 357,575 $ 308,296 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,118 and $1,052, and $3,409 and $3,049 17,744 19,899 57,638 56,448 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 226 487 1,074 1,482 Total interest revenue 140,615 128,721 416,287 366,226 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 3,214 1,985 10,283 4,483 Money market 5,126 3,177 14,100 7,853 Savings 41 33 115 117 Time 8,732 5,746 25,687 12,900 Total deposit interest expense 17,113 10,941 50,185 25,353 Short-term borrowings 429 274 838 772 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 521 1,791 2,695 5,551 Long-term debt 3,214 3,605 9,813 10,679 Total interest expense 21,277 16,611 63,531 42,355 Net interest revenue 119,338 112,110 352,756 323,871 Provision for credit losses 3,100 1,800 9,650 7,400 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 116,238 110,310 343,106 316,471 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,916 9,112 27,429 26,831 Mortgage loan and other related fees 8,658 5,262 17,750 15,928 Brokerage fees 1,699 1,525 4,624 3,598 Gains from sales of SBA/USDA loans 1,639 2,605 4,412 6,784 Securities gains (losses), net — 2 (118 ) (1,302 ) Other 7,119 5,674 20,433 18,077 Total noninterest income 29,031 24,180 74,530 69,916 Total revenue 145,269 134,490 417,636 386,387 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 50,501 47,146 146,161 135,384 Communications and equipment 6,223 5,590 18,233 15,071 Occupancy 5,921 5,779 17,424 16,939 Advertising and public relations 1,374 1,442 4,256 4,341 Postage, printing and supplies 1,618 1,574 4,733 4,896 Professional fees 4,715 3,927 11,930 11,435 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 314 2,228 3,571 6,677 Amortization of intangibles 1,210 1,681 3,845 5,426 Merger-related and other charges 2,541 115 6,981 4,449 Other 8,507 8,236 23,687 23,425 Total noninterest expenses 82,924 77,718 240,821 228,043 Net income before income taxes 62,345 56,772 176,815 158,344 Income tax expense 13,983 13,090 40,106 37,370 Net income $ 48,362 $ 43,682 $ 136,709 $ 120,974 Net income available to common shareholders $ 48,011 $ 43,381 $ 135,727 $ 120,124 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 1.70 $ 1.51 Diluted 0.60 0.54 1.70 1.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 79,663 79,806 79,714 79,588 Diluted 79,667 79,818 79,718 79,598

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 8,835,585 $ 122,526 5.50 % $ 8,199,856 $ 108,197 5.23 % Taxable securities (3) 2,379,927 16,626 2.79 2,763,461 18,847 2.73 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 170,027 1,502 3.53 152,939 1,417 3.71 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 182,935 616 1.35 203,707 751 1.47 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 11,568,474 141,270 4.85 11,319,963 129,212 4.53 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (63,474 ) (62,322 ) Cash and due from banks 116,922 123,290 Premises and equipment 221,930 216,775 Other assets (3) 836,951 703,915 Total assets $ 12,680,803 $ 12,301,621 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,123,910 3,214 0.60 $ 1,963,312 1,985 0.40 Money market 2,277,162 5,126 0.89 2,078,116 3,177 0.61 Savings 695,297 41 0.02 680,640 33 0.02 Time 1,879,801 8,053 1.70 1,545,020 3,351 0.86 Brokered time deposits 102,078 679 2.64 434,182 2,395 2.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,078,248 17,113 0.96 6,701,270 10,941 0.65 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 73,733 429 2.31 50,767 274 2.14 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 88,261 521 2.34 331,413 1,791 2.14 Long-term debt 243,935 3,214 5.23 296,366 3,605 4.83 Total borrowed funds 405,929 4,164 4.07 678,546 5,670 3.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,484,177 21,277 1.13 7,379,816 16,611 0.89 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,453,174 3,249,218 Other liabilities 155,107 278,764 Total liabilities 11,092,458 10,907,798 Shareholders’ equity 1,588,345 1,393,823 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 12,680,803 $ 12,301,621 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 119,993 $ 112,601 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.72 % 3.64 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 4.12 % 3.95 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $35.1 million in 2019 and unrealized losses of $49.9 million in 2018 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 8,646,622 $ 357,541 5.53 % $ 8,124,269 $ 307,981 5.07 % Taxable securities (3) 2,532,070 54,229 2.86 2,712,900 53,399 2.62 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 168,787 4,579 3.62 150,014 4,106 3.65 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 186,402 1,913 1.37 209,836 2,123 1.35 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 11,533,881 418,262 4.85 11,197,019 367,609 4.39 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (62,664 ) (61,259 ) Cash and due from banks 121,889 138,809 Premises and equipment 220,872 217,339 Other assets (3) 785,862 717,555 Total assets $ 12,599,840 $ 12,209,463 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,199,607 10,283 0.63 $ 2,098,734 4,483 0.29 Money market 2,187,822 14,100 0.86 2,113,972 7,853 0.50 Savings 685,167 115 0.02 671,883 117 0.02 Time 1,761,374 20,338 1.54 1,534,823 8,288 0.72 Brokered time deposits 292,835 5,349 2.44 298,653 4,612 2.06 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,126,805 50,185 0.94 6,718,065 25,353 0.50 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 44,898 838 2.50 58,144 772 1.78 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 142,876 2,695 2.52 392,227 5,551 1.89 Long-term debt 252,686 9,813 5.19 295,966 10,679 4.82 Total borrowed funds 440,460 13,346 4.05 746,337 17,002 3.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,567,265 63,531 1.12 7,464,402 42,355 0.76 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,335,450 3,178,387 Other liabilities 164,350 199,848 Total liabilities 11,067,065 10,842,637 Shareholders’ equity 1,532,775 1,366,826 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 12,599,840 $ 12,209,463 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 354,731 $ 325,254 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.73 % 3.63 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 4.11 % 3.88 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $4.94 million in 2019 and unrealized losses of $40.4 million in 2018 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service financial institutions with $12.8 billion in assets, and 147 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World’s Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.