Historic modern culture partnership is a first of its kind for the United States Mint

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce a historic collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a new collectible coin and medal series celebrating comic book art as a uniquely American artform, featuring DC comic book characters and art. This unprecedented initiative marks the first time the Mint has entered a public–private partnership of this magnitude.

The Mint has a long tradition of producing coins and medals that pay homage to America’s values, icons, and significant moments. This historic alliance featuring DC Super Heroes continues that tradition and acknowledges the role comic art has played in reinforcing American ideals.

The new series will feature nine iconic superheroes depicted on 24-karat gold coins, .999 fine silver medals, and non-precious metal (clad) medals. Debuting in summer 2025 with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, the three-year series will include six additional DC characters—three each in 2026 and 2027.

Beginning on July 10 and continuing through August 11, 2024, the Mint invites the public to vote for the DC Super Heroes they would like to see included in this series. Public participation ensures that this multi-year series represents the most beloved of DC’s Super Heroes. The public may vote in this survey by visiting: www.usmint.gov/dc.

“This opportunity with DC signals an exciting new era for the Mint as we continue our efforts to engage seasoned collectors, but also connect with younger, more diverse audiences,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “We are thrilled to highlight the role that comic books have played in upholding American values, and the fact that the American public will be a guiding force in shaping this coin and medal series makes it even more special.”

All obverses (heads side) of the coins and medals for this program will be designed and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna. Each of the reverses (tails side) will be designed by one of the Mint’s Medallic Artists under Menna’s art direction.

A highly accomplished sculptor and artist, Joseph Menna joined the Mint in 2005, bringing many years of training and experience in art as well as both classical and digital sculpture. His career with the Mint has been marked by numerous significant achievements for the design and sculpture of circulating coinage, commemorative coins, and Congressional medals. In addition to his esteemed work with the Mint, Menna has an impressive professional sculpture career and is one of the world’s first digital sculptors. Menna’s extensive private portfolio includes work for a variety of high-profile companies including DC Collectibles. Menna has worked on a diverse range of products, from action figures to high-end collectible statues, including a limited edition, life-sized, fine art bronze superhero bust.

“For me, the real gift of creating coins and comic book collectibles is how happy they make people. With that incredible honor comes great responsibility. Nothing beats bringing joy to peoples’ lives,” said Menna. “Comic books are my greatest inspiration. Comic books taught me how to draw, to dream, and got me through some of the most challenging times in my life. I am really looking forward to celebrating the impact of comic art through coins and medals. I see this as an opportunity for me to combine all the worlds I love together, bringing to the American people what I hope will be the greatest collectibles of all time.”

Founded in 1934 as National Allied Publications, DC is one of the oldest comic book publishers in the world. The Mint is launching this new product line with DC based on its position as a pioneer of the comic art industry and the natural fit of its primary characters with American values. This historic arrangement with the Mint promises more exciting collaborations in the future.

“It is an honor to collaborate with the Mint and immortalize DC’s iconic place in American pop culture with this incredible set of collectible coins featuring the DC ‘Trinity’: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman,” said Preston Kevin Lewis, Head of Consumer Products & Retail Strategy, The Americas for Warner Bros. Discovery. “While the first set of coins releases in time for DC’s 90th anniversary in 2025, we’re eager to see how fans vote this summer when they select the next DC characters joining this engaging collaboration with the Mint.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

About DC Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

CONTACT: United States Mint Press Inquiries 202-354-7222 [email protected] United States Mint Customer Service Information 800-USA-MINT (872-6468) Mario-Jose Gonzalez Warner Bros. Discovery [email protected] Clark Bull Warner Bros. Discovery 818-640-9527 [email protected]