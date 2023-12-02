Unplugged Performance Tesla Cybertruck UP INVINCIBLE -front black Unplugged Performance Tesla Cybertruck UP INVINCIBLE

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unplugged Performance, the industry leader in performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles, debuts a new chapter in Tesla tuning with the arrival of their UP INVINCIBLE® product line. UP INVINCIBLE® is tailored exclusively for Tesla Cybertruck owners who want to push the limits of on-road and off-road performance. The unveiling took place at Unplugged Performance’s celebratory afterparty for Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck delivery event on November 30th. Hosted at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, neighboring Tesla Design Studio, SpaceX, and Starlink, the event drew a capacity crowd, reflecting the immense enthusiasm for this innovative product range.

UP INVINCIBLE® represents a concerted effort to harness and amplify the rugged DNA of the Cybertruck, making it even more robust and capable in a variety of challenging environments. During the event, Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, presented an extensive off-road and overlanding-focused product lineup that includes heavy-duty steel bumpers and rock sliders, cutting-edge carbon fiber body panels, high-output LED light bars, ingenious bed storage solutions and MOLLE panel designs, a comprehensive suite of suspension products including lift kits, new wheel designs including a purpose-built beadlock wheel, underbody armor and more.

“The UP INVINCIBLE® collection is designed to empower Cybertruck owners, equipping them to conquer the toughest terrains, embark on extraordinary adventures, and enhance the Cybertruck’s inherent capabilities,” said Ben Schaffer. “While we are renowned for our high-performance racing suspension and brake upgrades, UP INVINCIBLE is about infusing that DNA into that of the Cybertruck to take it to new heights and enhance the experience at every level.”

For a closer look at the UP INVINCIBLE® product range, visit unpluggedperformance.com/cybertruck . Limited quantities of select products will begin shipping in early December, offering early Cybertruck adopters an opportunity to elevate their ownership experience. The full product range is slated to customers in early 2024. During the event, Unplugged Performance also unveiled renderings of UP.FIT’s vision for the future, showcasing plans for Cybertruck-based police and military vehicles.

Unplugged Performance continues to redefine the boundaries of Tesla tuning and innovation, cementing its position as the go-to destination for Tesla enthusiasts seeking performance enhancements and cutting-edge solutions for all Tesla vehicles.

About Unplugged Performance: Unplugged Performance is a leading provider of high-performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles. With a commitment to engineering excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance, Unplugged Performance has established itself as an industry leader. Their meticulously crafted products and modifications cater to the needs of Tesla enthusiasts, delivering enhanced performance, aesthetics, and an unparalleled driving experience. Visit unpluggedperformance.com to explore their range of performance parts and upgrades.

