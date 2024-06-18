STAMFORD, Conn., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upswing Health , the surgeon-founded virtual orthopedic care company, today announced a partnership with Hinge Health , a company dedicated to transforming the way that musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions are prevented and treated, while lowering costs and improving outcomes.

This collaboration aims to provide an integrated care experience for clients utilizing both Hinge Health and Upswing Health. Hinge Health members, who also have access to Upswing Health, will be referred to Upswing Health’s team of experts who can rapidly assess whether acute injuries need ER attention or would benefit from meeting with an Upswing Health physician within 24 hours. Upswing Health members, who have access to Hinge Health, will also be referred to Hinge Health’s comprehensive and personalized digital MSK and exercise therapy program.

“I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Hinge Health, a pioneer in virtual physical therapy,” said Dr. Jay Kimmel, CEO of Upswing Health. “Together, we aim to revolutionize care by combining Upswing Health’s acute care musculoskeletal (MSK) expertise and resources with Hinge Health’s personalized comprehensive care program to deliver a seamless end-to-end care experience and unparalleled patient outcomes.”

Employer Savings

Almost 40% of MSK injuries are initially misdiagnosed, resulting in millions of wasted healthcare dollars for employers. Add to that the average 360 million days of lost productivity from injuries, and the result is one of the largest healthcare expenses for American employers. Upswing Health’s virtual solution effectively manages and resolves most low- and medium-acuity MSK injuries from the start, providing employers substantial savings while delivering exceptional medical care.

Upswing Health creates value in the treatment of MSK injuries and conditions resulting in:

Lower Costs: Employers pay as much as $9,554 per episode to manage certain musculoskeletal conditions (not including lost workdays). By comparison, the average Upswing Health episode cost to the employer per injury is $300-$500 and doesn’t require time off from work or lost productivity.

Better Access to Care: Employees love being able to connect with an Upswing Health medical professional from anywhere, anytime, when they or their family member experiences pain or an orthopedic injury.

Less Time Off from Work: When people don’t have to wait to see a doctor or get an MRI, not only are fewer healthcare dollars spent, but less workdays are wasted with physician office and laboratory visits.

About Upswing Health

Upswing Health is a healthcare company founded by orthopedic surgeons, created to solve the waste and inefficiency of America’s multi-billion-dollar crisis in musculoskeletal (MSK) care with a radical re-invention of the delivery system – for individuals and employers. The company replaces the current model, which forces the injured to struggle through time-consuming and costly choices for their care. Upswing Health’s digital platform replaces that broken system with a better way using a proprietary diagnostic tool that sends patients to a health coach first as the virtual front-door to MSK care. This is sufficient for as many as 80% of all cases, and those who need more sophisticated care are rapidly triaged. Patients stay in Upswing Health’s ecosystem for the entirety of their journey – from prevention to diagnosis and recovery. For more information on Upswing Health, please visit: https://upswinghealth.com.