Provo, Utah, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 18, 2024

UVU School of the Arts and Sundance Mountain Resort to Present Disney’s Newsies as 2024 Summer Musical

PROVO, Utah — UVU School of the Arts is thrilled to announce a collaborative production of Disney’s Musical Newsies with Sundance Mountain Resort as the 2024 Sundance Summer Theatre presentation from July 18 to August 10.

Based on the historic Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City, Newsies tells the inspiring tale of newsboys and newsgirls who rise against powerful publishers to demand fair treatment. The musical centers on the dynamic and rebellious Jack Kelly, who galvanizes his fellow Newsies in their fight against exploitative newspaper magnates.

Featuring energetic songs and a compelling narrative, Newsies explores themes of solidarity, friendship, and the power of the press, delivering a relatable and uplifting story of underdogs challenging the status quo.

“We are excited to once again collaborate with Utah Valley University to present Disney’s Newsies at Sundance. This production will seamlessly integrate the outstanding talent and expertise of UVU’s School of the Arts with the captivating backdrop of Sundance Resort,” says Mari Turner, director of programming and art at Sundance.

“Partnering with Sundance Mountain Resort is an extraordinary opportunity for our students,” said Dean of The School of the Arts at UVU, Courtney Davis. “It allows them to apply their classroom learning in a real-world setting, fostering professional growth and artistic development. We are proud to be part of this longstanding collaboration that enriches both our students and the community.”

UVU School of the Arts Theatre faculty and staff will be taking on various pivotal roles behind the scenes for the Newsies production, from direction to sound design to hair and make-up, ensuring a seamless and high-quality performance. Their involvement not only guarantees a professional standard for the show but also provides students with invaluable mentorship and hands-on learning experiences. This collaboration highlights the dedication of UVU’s faculty to fostering a dynamic and educational environment that bridges the gap between academic instruction and real-world application.



Performance Details:

Run Dates: July 18 – August 10, 2024

July 18 – August 10, 2024 Show Schedule: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, with an additional show on Tuesday, August 6 due to popular demand

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, with an additional show on Tuesday, August 6 due to popular demand Ticket Availability: Individual and group tickets now on sale at uvu.edu/thenoorda.

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education — and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn certificates to master’s degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We invite people to come as they are — and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world. For more, visit uvu.edu and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Sundance Mountain Resort

Sundance Mountain Resort, established by Robert Redford in 1969, is renowned as a premier four-season destination offering a unique blend of outdoor recreation, arts, and culture. Committed to environmental sustainability and artistic expression, Sundance provides an idyllic setting for a memorable theatrical experience.

