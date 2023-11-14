TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Summary & Recent Progress:

Company continues to execute against Transformational Plan Total revenue of $17.6 million, down $3.9 million, or 18%, year-over-year Cash system revenue represented approximately 69% of total systems and subscriptions revenue, compared to 59% in the prior year period Operating expenses of $18.9 million, including approximately $0.8 million of costs related to restructuring activities, down $5.9 million, or 24%, year-over-year GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $9.1 million, down $5.5 million, or 38% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.6 million, down $3.0 million, or 40% year-over-year Cash used in operations during the first nine-months of 2023 of $12.1 million, down 49% year-over-year

On July 13, 2023, the Company announced the establishment of a medical advisory board for AI.ME

On September 14, 2023, the Company announced a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its Venus Versa Pro System, a new multi-application platform, for a variety of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures.

On October 5, 2023, the Company announced that it had finalized an agreement with its lenders to restructure its existing debt obligations, improving the Company’s overall financial position by deferring certain principal and interest payments under its senior debt and exchanging a portion of its convertible notes for preferred stock.

On October 12, 2023, the Company announced the promotion of Dr. Hemanth Varghese to the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv De Silva, effective October 16, 2023. The Company also announced that Mr. Kirk Gunhus had joined the Company as Vice President & General Manager, International Sales and Marketing.

On October 17, 2023, the Company announced a company-wide rebranding initiative, introducing Venus Aesthetic Intelligence (or “Venus AI”) to reflect the new strategic vision for the Company and an enhanced focus on emerging technologies in aesthetics.

On November 1, 2023, the Company announced the commercial launch of its new multi-application platform Venus Versa Pro in the United States.

Management Commentary:

“As previously announced, our third quarter revenue results reflect better-than-expected performance in the U.S. where sales increased 14% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, offset by the impacts of our accelerated restructuring activities in certain international markets,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “We are pleased with the progress we have made in our strategic turnaround plan in 2023. Our restructuring efforts to reduce expenses are exceeding expectations, and repositioning of the business in the US and internationally supports growth in 2024. Our primary objective for 2023 has been to reduce cash burn by 50% or more year over year, which we are still on track to achieve due to our cost restructuring efforts. The recently announced debt restructuring activities provide Venus Concept with substantial additional liquidity to support maintenance of ongoing operations, execution of our near-to-intermediate term strategic turnaround objectives and funding of priority investments in key R&D initiatives. We are committed to our stated priorities in 2023 to re-focusing the business and repositioning Venus Concept to enhance the cash flow profile of the Company and to accelerate the path to long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth.”

Third Quarter of 2023 Revenue by Region and by Product Type:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 11,167 $ 11,774 $ 31,665 $ 38,319 International 6,449 9,765 26,557 36,892 Total revenue $ 17,616 $ 21,539 $ 58,222 $ 75,211

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by product: Subscription—Systems $ 4,368 $ 7,193 $ 14,440 $ 29,490 Products—Systems 9,834 10,416 33,212 33,838 Products—Other (1) 2,487 3,125 8,019 9,702 Services 927 805 2,551 2,181 Total revenue $ 17,616 $ 21,539 $ 58,222 $ 75,211 (1) Products-Other include ARTAS procedure kits, Viva tips, Glide and other consumables.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 4,368 24.8 $ 7,193 33.4 $ (2,825 ) (39.3 ) Products—Systems 9,834 55.8 10,416 48.4 (582 ) (5.6 ) Products—Other 2,487 14.1 3,125 14.5 (638 ) (20.4 ) Services 927 5.3 805 3.7 122 15.2 Total $ 17,616 100.0 $ 21,539 100.0 $ (3,923 ) (18.2 )

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $3.9 million, or 18%, to $17.6 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in total revenue, by region, was driven by a 34% decrease year-over-year in international revenue and a 5% decrease year-over-year in United States revenue. Our international business was impacted by the Company’s decision to exit three unprofitable direct markets in the past year, as well as general macroeconomic headwinds that impacted customer access to capital. The decrease in total revenue, by product category, was driven by a 39% decrease in lease revenue, a 20% decrease in products – other revenue and a 6% decrease in products – systems revenue, partially offset by a 15% increase in services revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from the Company’s subscription model was approximately 31% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 41% in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $1.2 million, or 9%, to $12.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. The change in gross profit was primarily due to a decrease in revenue in our international markets driven by the accelerated exit from unprofitable direct markets as discussed above. Gross margin was 69.2% of revenue, compared to 62.1% of revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The change in gross margin was primarily due to significant inventory write-offs in the third quarter of 2022 which did not repeat this quarter, and a $0.8 million foreign exchange headwind as a result of certain foreign currencies depreciating relative to the U.S. dollar. Excluding the inventory write-offs in the third quarter of 2022 and the impact of changes in foreign exchange, third quarter gross margin was 73.6%, compared to 72.1% last year, an increase of 150 basis points year-over-year.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $5.9 million, or 24%, to $18.9 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The change in total operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $2.5 million, or 26%, in selling and marketing expenses, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 19%, in general and administrative expenses and a decrease of $1.1 million, or 36%, in research and development expenses. Third quarter of 2023 general and administrative expenses included approximately $0.8 million of costs related to restructuring activities designed to improve the Company’s operations and cost structure.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $6.8 million, compared to operating loss of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $9.1 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to net loss of $14.6 million, or $3.36 per share for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.9 million and total debt obligations of approximately $79.0 million, compared to $11.6 million and $77.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Guidance:

The Company continues to expect total revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023 in the range of $80.0 million to $82.0 million, compared to total revenue of $99.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,926 $ 11,569 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $12,811 and $13,619 as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 34,178 37,262 Inventories 23,392 23,906 Prepaid expenses 1,161 1,688 Advances to suppliers 5,753 5,881 Other current assets 2,357 3,702 Total current assets 71,767 84,008 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables, net 10,136 20,044 Deferred tax assets 954 947 Severance pay funds 593 741 Property and equipment, net 1,503 1,857 Operating right-of-use assets, net 4,647 5,862 Intangible assets 9,321 11,919 Total long-term assets 27,154 41,370 TOTAL ASSETS $ 98,921 $ 125,378 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 7,120 $ 8,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,982 16,667 Current portion of long-term debt — 7,735 Income taxes payable 488 117 Unearned interest income 1,854 2,397 Warranty accrual 909 1,074 Deferred revenues 1,133 1,765 Operating lease liabilities 1,515 1,807 Total current liabilities 26,001 39,595 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 79,049 70,003 Income tax payable — 374 Deferred tax liabilities 20 — Accrued severance pay 693 867 Unearned interest revenue 540 957 Warranty accrual 356 408 Operating lease liabilities 3,304 4,221 Other long-term liabilities 336 215 Total long-term liabilities 84,298 77,045 TOTAL LIABILITIES 110,299 116,640 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) (Note 14): Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 5,529,149 and 5,161,374 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 238,587 232,169 Accumulated deficit (250,787 ) (224,105 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) (12,170 ) 8,093 Non-controlling interests 792 645 (11,378 ) 8,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 98,921 $ 125,378

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Leases $ 4,368 $ 7,193 $ 14,440 $ 29,490 Products and services 13,248 14,346 43,782 45,721 17,616 21,539 58,222 75,211 Cost of goods sold: Leases 1,183 2,608 3,633 8,069 Products and services 4,248 5,558 14,485 16,960 5,431 8,166 18,118 25,029 Gross profit 12,185 13,373 40,104 50,182 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 6,907 9,369 23,319 30,976 General and administrative 10,115 12,405 30,933 36,814 Research and development 1,925 3,024 6,527 8,379 Total operating expenses 18,947 24,798 60,779 76,169 Loss from operations (6,762 ) (11,425 ) (20,675 ) (25,987 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange loss 909 2,014 379 4,389 Finance expenses 1,605 1,219 4,666 3,176 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 1 — 77 — Loss before income taxes (9,277 ) (14,658 ) (25,797 ) (33,552 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (321 ) (162 ) 103 92 Net loss (8,956 ) (14,496 ) (25,900 ) (33,644 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders of the Company (9,068 ) (14,605 ) (26,134 ) (33,783 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 112 109 234 139 Net loss per share: Basic $ (1.64 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (4.83 ) $ (7.86 ) Diluted $ (1.64 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (4.83 ) $ (7.86 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 5,527 4,351 5,413 4,298 Diluted 5,527 4,351 5,413 4,298

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (25,900 ) $ (33,644 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,042 3,293 Stock-based compensation 1,214 1,552 Provision for expected credit losses 1,263 5,912 Provision for inventory obsolescence 760 1,753 Finance expenses and accretion 1,310 291 Deferred tax expense (recovery) 14 (620 ) Loss on disposal of subsidiary 77 – Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment (1 ) 82 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable short-term and long-term 11,146 4,493 Inventories (246 ) (5,451 ) Prepaid expenses 527 825 Advances to suppliers 128 (124 ) Other current assets 1,268 407 Operating right-of-use assets, net 1,215 5,714 Other long-term assets (380 ) 327 Trade payables (913 ) (139 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,483 ) (2,237 ) Current operating lease liabilities (292 ) (1,743 ) Severance pay funds 148 93 Unearned interest income (960 ) (103 ) Long-term operating lease liabilities (917 ) (3,971 ) Other long-term liabilities (105 ) (283 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,085 ) (23,573 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (89 ) (297 ) Net cash used in investing activities (89 ) (297 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of costs 1,109 415 2023 Multi-Tranche Private Placement, net of costs of $491 4,509 — Proceeds from exercise of options — 23 Repayment of government assistance loans — (543 ) Dividends from subsidiaries paid to non-controlling interest (87 ) (124 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 5,531 (229 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (6,643 ) (24,099 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 11,569 30,876 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 4,926 $ 6,777 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 90 $ 152 Cash paid for interest $ 3,356 $ 2,885

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before foreign exchange loss, financial expenses, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Venus Concept Inc.

Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (8,956 ) $ (14,496 ) $ (25,900 ) $ (33,644 ) Foreign exchange loss 909 2,014 379 4,389 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 1 — 77 — Finance expenses 1,605 1,219 4,666 3,176 Income tax (benefit) expense (321 ) (162 ) 103 92 Depreciation and amortization 1,010 1,081 3,042 3,293 Stock-based compensation expense 364 551 1,214 1,552 Inventory Provision (1) — 1,388 — 1,388 Other adjustments (2) 752 726 2,082 726 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,636 ) $ (7,679 ) $ (14,337 ) $ (19,028 )

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the inventory provision represents a strategic review of our product offerings which culminated in a decision to discontinue production and sale of certain models and component parts, resulting in an inventory adjustment of $1.4 million.

(2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the other adjustments primarily represent restructuring activities designed to improve the Company’s operations and cost structure. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the other adjustments are represented by severance payments associated with a workforce reduction in Venus Concept S.L. (Spain) and Venus Canada of $0.7 million.

