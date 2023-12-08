NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds shareholders that a complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of Veradigm Inc (“Veradigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDRX), a healthcare technology company, between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

On February 28, 2023, after the market closed, Veradigm announced that it had “detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that had occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a misstatement of reported revenues during those periods.” Veradigm disclosed that the revenue misstatements caused revenue to be overstated by approximately $20 million from the third quarter of 2021 until the fourth quarter of 2022. Following this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell nearly 13% on March 1, 2023.

Then, on June 13, 2023, after the market closed, Veradigm revealed that it had identified additional revenue misstatements dating back to fiscal year 2020. Veradigm further disclosed that its internal review on the nature and extent of the accounting and internal control errors would take longer than previously disclosed, and that Veradigm’s independent auditors needed more time to complete their audit procedures. As a result, Veradigm would not meet the deadline to file its annual report on Form 10-K. Following this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell more than 4% on June 14, 2023.

On December 8, 2023, the Company announced the resignations of both its CEO as a result of its ongoing and previously disclosed Audit Committee investigation related to the Company’s financial reporting and disclosure controls. Following this news, Veradigm shares fell over 18% in midday trading on December 8, 2023.

