BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon announces a $100,000 award to the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) to establish the Digital Inclusion Initiative (DI2). The partnership is part of the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, a $1 million national initiative equipping communities with the tools to navigate an increasingly technological world.

DI2 will help bridge the digital divide across the Commonwealth by empowering underserved businesses, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), women, LGBTQ+, disabled and veteran owned businesses, to access resources, workforce training, and business-to-business connections to ensure they are digital ready. AIM will use its statewide reach to showcase the power of technology to address challenges in under-resourced areas of the Massachusetts economy.

By empowering businesses with the tools to unlock their full potential, AIM works to ensure the Massachusetts economy thrives today and tomorrow.

“At Verizon we believe that small businesses are essential for fostering economic growth, community cohesion and cultural pride,” said Tony Lewis, Vice President of Public Policy for Verizon. “Through our Citizen Verizon responsible business plan, we have a goal of supporting 1 million small businesses with the resources they need to thrive in the digital economy. We are committed to listening to and meeting communities where they are by partnering with innovative organizations to deliver the tools and skills that can drive meaningful change for businesses and help them succeed.”

Verizon’s small business partnerships are part of the company’s goal to support 1 million small businesses to succeed in the digital economy by 2030. Through its free platform Small Business Digital Ready (SBDR), Verizon fosters inclusive growth across the country including reaching over 56,000 business owners in 2023. To learn more about Verizon’s Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

