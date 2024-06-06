NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Introducing the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure , the latest addition to Verizon’s acclaimed line of children’s smartwatches. This brand new device, paired with the companion app GizmoHub, is designed to provide parents and caregivers with peace of mind while empowering young explorers to embark on their adventures safely and confidently.

Order your Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure today for $3.61 per month for 36 months (0% APR; $129.99 retail). And for a limited time, buy one Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure and get another for $85 off, with a new line1. Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure will be available in Verizon stores starting June 20.

Designed for children ages 6 to 11, Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure comes equipped with a variety of features that ensure safety and fun. It boasts a larger 1.6-inch display with a raised edge and optical Diamond-like Carbon coating, offering enhanced scratch resistance and durability. The smartwatch also features new wireless charging capabilities, which simplifies the charging process. When connected to the charger, the watch goes into Nightstand mode, displaying date, time, alarm and charging status.

Key features of the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure :

Real-time location tracking: You can monitor your child’s location in real-time, providing an extra layer of security 2 .

You can monitor your child’s location in real-time, providing an extra layer of security . Boundary notifications: Safe zones can be established through the GizmoHub app, alerting you if your child steps outside these predefined areas.

Safe zones can be established through the GizmoHub app, alerting you if your child steps outside these predefined areas. SOS button: In case of an emergency, the built-in SOS button allows your child to quickly call a designated contact.

In case of an emergency, the built-in SOS button allows your child to quickly call a designated contact. Voice and text communication: The watch supports voice calls and messaging options that include a QWERTY keyboard and speech-to-text, facilitating easy communication between you and your child.

The watch supports voice calls and messaging options that include a QWERTY keyboard and speech-to-text, facilitating easy communication between you and your child. Fitness and learning tools: The watch tracks steps to promote an active lifestyle and includes math games, such as Beat the Clock, to support cognitive development 3 .

The watch tracks steps to promote an active lifestyle and includes math games, such as Beat the Clock, to support cognitive development . Robust design: A new raised-edge design and the ability to withstand drops from up to 1.2 meters means that the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure can keep up with your child’s rough and tumble playground life.

A new raised-edge design and the ability to withstand drops from up to 1.2 meters means that the Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure can keep up with your child’s rough and tumble playground life. Power packed for fun: Equipped with Snapdragon Wear™ 4100 platform to deliver super-fast performance, connectivity and enhanced battery life.

Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure connects directly to Verizon’s network with its own phone number, providing a reliable connection between a child and their caregivers, even when they aren’t nearby. Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure not only helps you keep track of your children, but also encourages children to explore and learn in a secure environment.

The GizmoHub app gives you full control of your child’s Gizmo Watch, including the ability to set up School Mode, approve contacts that can call and message your child and see your child’s location on a map in real time.

The Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure is available in gray with a silicone band and daphne blue with a silicone or nylon band. Visit Verizon.com for more information about our full line-up of Gizmo Watch products, or to order your Gizmo Watch 3 – Adventure. You can also get free digital parenting advice from the experts by visiting Parenting in a Digital World at Verizon.com/parenting .

1Up to $129.99 device payment purchase per connected device with 1 new line required. Any plan. 2nd connected device must be of equal or lesser value: Less up to $85 promo credit applied over 36 months, promo credits end if eligibility requirements are no longer met. 0% APR. Taxes and fees may apply.

2Dependent on carrier coverage. Device must be turned on. Verizon makes no representations or warranties about the availability or accuracy of the GPS or about the accuracy or completeness of any map data or other information.

3Data usage applies for app download and use.

4Note: battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors; actual results will vary.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

