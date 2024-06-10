To Address E-Mobility and Energy Storage Applications, Company to Showcase MaxSiC™ Series SiC MOSFETs Alongside Broad Portfolio of Passive and Semiconductor Solutions

MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at PCIM Europe 2024, the company will be showcasing its broad portfolio of power management solutions that address several increasingly important trends in power electronics, including e-mobility, high efficiency power conversion, energy storage, and grid management. In Hall 9, Booth 208, Vishay experts will be available to discuss the company’s extensive offering of passive and semiconductor solutions for these next-generation applications.

Taking center stage for Vishay at PCIM will be the company’s newly released 1200 V MaxSiC™ series silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, which deliver on-resistances of 55 mΩ, 95 mΩ, and 280 mΩ in standard packages for industrial applications, with custom products also available. In addition, Vishay will provide a roadmap for 650 V to 1700 V SiC MOSFETs with on-resistances ranging from 10 mΩ to 1 Ω. Vishay’s SiC platform is based on proprietary MOSFET technology — enabled through the company’s acquisition of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. — which will address market demands in traction inverter, photovoltaic energy conversion and storage, on-board charger, and charging station applications. At the booth, Vishay’s experts will also be discussing upcoming planned releases of the MaxSiC platform, including AEC-Q101 Automotive Grade products.

At PCIM, Vishay will be offering a variety of application-focused demonstrations, including:

A high voltage intelligent battery shunt for 400 V and 800 V batteries

A 40 kW resettable electronic fuse (eFuse) for 400 V and 800 V battery electric vehicles (BEV)

A unidirectional, 11 kW three-phase AC on-board charger (OBC) with a BOM consisting of 90 % Vishay parts

A bidirectional 10 kW eFuse for 48 V applications

A collaborative robot workstation featuring Vishay power resistors, ESTA power electronic capacitors (PEC), Automotive Grade diodes, SiC MOSFETs, and a SiC-based auxiliary power converter.

Vishay passive components on display at PCIM will include IHPT series solenoid-based haptic actuators featuring Immersion Corporation licenses, a 5.5 kW transformer / inductor for LLC applications, and IHLE® series low profile, high current inductors with integrated e-field shields; wirewound resistors and charging resistors featuring hybrid wirewound technology; thick film power resistors; robust metallized polypropylene film capacitors, including AC and pulse capacitors and DC-Link capacitors with high temperature operation up to +125 °C and the ability to withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C / 85 % for 1000 h; X1, X2, and Y2 EMI suppression film capacitors certified to safety and humidity robustness grade IIIB; and DC and AC power electronic capacitors (PEC) with high impulse current ratings, low inductance, and high reliability.

Highlighted Vishay semiconductor solutions will consist of surface-mount diodes in the eSMP® and FlatPAK 5×6 packages; leadless surface-mount diodes in the DFN, CLP, and LLP series packages; and 650 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky diodes up to 20 A in eSMP series and 40 A in power packages for AC/DC power factor correction (PFC) and ultra high frequency output rectification. In addition, Vishay will be showcasing microBUCK® and microBRICK® buck regulators, including the 60 V input SiC967 synchronous buck regulator with integrated power MOSFETs and inductors; high voltage MOSFETs in the PowerPAK® 10×12 package; automotive power modules in the EMIPAK 1B, MaacPAK, FlatPAK, and HC0 packages; and industrial power modules in Gen III TO-244, IAP, SOT-227, and MTC packages.

Prior to the exhibition, on June 9, Vishay’s Sanjay Havanur — senior manager of system applications — will be presenting the seminar “Silicon Is Still Here: A Refresher on the Narrow Bandgap Power MOSFETs and Their Datasheets” at 2 p.m. in the Arvena Park Hotel. During the show, Claudio Damilano — director of product marketing and market development, power modules — will present “Evolution in Vishay Power Modules for E-Mobility: Solutions for High Voltage and Low Voltage Applications” on June 11, at 3:50 p.m. in Hall 6, Booth 220.

PCIM Europe 2024 — an exhibition for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy, and energy management — will be taking place June 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany. More information on the event is available at https://pcim.mesago.com/nuernberg/en.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. MaxSiC™ is a trademark of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. Registration pending. IHLE and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PowerPAK, microBUCK, and microBRICK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

