TULSA, OK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (NYSE: VTLE) (“Vital Energy” or the “Company”), today announced that it has amended its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for its 9.750% senior notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”).

The Company is amending (i) the maximum amount of 2030 Notes it will repurchase in the Tender Offer from $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount to $197,636,000 aggregate principal amount and (ii) the expiration date of the Tender Offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 16, 2024.

Accordingly, subject to completion of its previously announced offering of additional 7.875% senior notes due 2032, the Company will accept all 2030 Notes that were tendered and not withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 27, 2024 (the “Early Tender Date”) and settle such 2030 Notes tendered and not withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Date on April 3, 2024. Because the Tender Offer for the 2030 Notes, as amended, was fully subscribed by the Early Tender Date, no 2030 Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer. Consummation of the increased Tender Offer and the extension of the expiration date of the Tender Offer set forth in this press release is subject to completion of the additional notes offering on April 3, 2024. If the additional notes offering is not completed on April 3, 2024, then the Company will purchase in the Tender Offer only the initial $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Date, based on a proration factor of 50.72%.

Except as stated in this press release, no other terms of the Tender Offers have changed. The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer is described in the Offer to Purchase, copies of which may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation (“GBS”), the Depositary and Information Agent, by calling (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or (855) 654-2014 (all others), or visiting http://www.gbsc-usa.com/vital online.

BofA Securities will act as the sole dealer manager for the Tender Offer. Any questions regarding the terms of the Tender Offers should be directed to the lead dealer manager at BofA Securities by calling (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or (980) 287-6959 (collect) or by emailing [email protected].

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell or a notice of redemption with respect to any securities, including the Tender Notes or the New Notes. Each of the Tender Offers is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers are not being made to holders of Tender Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About Vital

Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Company’s business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contact:

Ron Hagood

918.858.5504

[email protected]