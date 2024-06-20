RALEIGH, NC, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalSource® and Navarro College were awarded a Learning Impact Gold Award for their implementation of an impactful course materials program at the 2024 1EdTech Conference.

The program, Immediate Access, is an Inclusive Access program designed to improve course material accessibility and student outcomes. Navarro College’s Immediate Access automatically provides digital course materials to students in participating classes from day one and it gives instructors real-time insights into students’ progress, allowing for personalized support and early interventions. This data-driven approach has improved GPA and retention rates significantly. Currently, 80% of courses across four campuses and an online instruction program are part of the program, with a 95% student opt-in rate.

“VitalSource didn’t just help me launch a digital learning platform; they were the catalyst that transformed my vision into reality. Their expertise and support were invaluable on every step of the journey, turning challenges into opportunities and dreams into achievements.” Said Terri Mitchell, Director of College Stores, Navarro College.

Read the award-winning VitalSource-Navarro College project entry and watch the accompanying video .

VitalSource was also honored with the Power Learner Potential Award which is given annually to recognize organizations that are advancing an open, innovative, and trusted edtech ecosystem that benefits everyone.

“These awards reflect our 30 years of commitment to providing meaningful educational experiences for students around the globe,” said Michael Hale, Ph.D., Chief Learning Officer of VitalSource. “We have led the way in ensuring affordable access to course materials and we have repeatedly seen the power of these programs. We are grateful to 1EdTech for their partnership over many years and their recognition of our efforts to innovate and deliver transformative learning experiences.”

VitalSource received its second Power Learner Potential Award in as many years as it was awarded the honor at this year’s conference in the area of Leadership and Advocacy.

VitalSource previously won a Learning Impact Silver Medal for its innovative research partnership with Iowa State University in 2023 and a Learning Impact Gold Medal for its groundbreaking Equitable Access program created in partnership with University of California, Davis in 2021 . VitalSource was also honored by 1EdTech with the Power Learner Potential Award in the area of Curriculum Innovation and Teaching Strategies in 2023. VitalSource recently won the 2024 CODiE Award for Most Innovative Ed Tech Company following the 2023 CODiE Award for Best Use of AI in Ed Tech.

