LEXINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Nathan Jorgensen, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 8, 2024. Jorgensen brings to Voyager a breadth of experience spanning investment banking, public and private healthcare investing, sell-side research, and operational roles in biotech, as well as expertise in neuroscience. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Vor Biopharma Inc.

“Voyager has built a strong financial position from which to advance our clinical-stage and emerging pipeline of neurotherapeutics based on genetically-validated targets,” said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. “Nathan’s highly differentiated background integrates operational and strategic leadership, a deep understanding of value creation in the life sciences, and expertise in neuroscience, which will be critical as we advance additional programs into the clinic and build a multi-modality neurotherapeutics company.”

As CFO at Vor Bio, Jorgensen oversaw finance, communications, facilities, GMP, and IT and raised over $400 million in public and private financings. Prior to this, he managed global public and private healthcare investing, including in early-stage biotech companies, for the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Previously, Jorgensen led pharma and biotech investing efforts on the all-cap equity healthcare team at Calamos Investments LLC, a diversified global investment firm. Before joining Calamos, he covered mid- and large-cap biotech companies as an equity research analyst at Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. Prior to entering the financial sector, Jorgensen investigated the pathobiology of Parkinson’s disease as a postdoctoral scientist at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He received his MBA from the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, his Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Minnesota, and his B.A. from St. John’s University.

“Voyager is advancing a suite of transformative neurogenetic medicines, with multiple opportunities to create value for patients and for shareholders,” said Jorgensen. “I am excited about the possibilities offered by Voyager’s differentiated platform, along with its unparalleled team in the field of neuroscience. The pipeline is poised to tackle the delivery hurdles that have held back progress in neurology, and I look forward to applying my strategic financial expertise to enable the team to execute and deliver on the promise of its tremendous science.”

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

