SAN FRANCISCO, CA & LONDON, UK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watershed , the enterprise sustainability platform, was named a leader in sustainability management software by analyst firm Forrester.

The Forrester Wave™: Sustainability Management Software, Q2 2024 evaluated sustainability management software providers based on 24 criteria to inform purchasing decisions for corporate sustainability teams as they face new regulation and increasing climate imperative.

“With the diversity of data that must be collected, cleaned, and standardized, sustainability management must be as rigorous as financial management,” said the Forrester report. “Watershed is a well-rounded thought partner… [with] a strong vision built on improving capabilities for reporting, product carbon footprint calculation, and granular material impact calculation.”

“High-quality sustainability data is now a must for corporate leaders from finance to compliance. The teams that deliver this data need solutions that empower them to work within the new pace and scale of reporting and action,” said Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis. “Watershed enables an ongoing feedback loop that allows sustainability teams to access world-class data, use that data to make operational decisions, then report out ROI to stakeholders. With our customers, we are closing the execution gap in corporate sustainability.”

The report noted Watershed’s benchmarking function—which enables customers to compare qualitative and quantitative data against industry peers within the Watershed platform—as a key differentiator. The report also cited Watershed’s scope 3 forecasting capability and ROI calculator, both of which allow customers to make data-driven decisions that maximize their climate and business impact.

