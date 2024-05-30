Watershed is mobilizing the private sector to reduce emissions and accelerate the climate economy

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watershed was named one of the world’s 100 Most Influential Companies by TIME in their annual list highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact.

“After raising an additional $100 million this February, Watershed became the most valuable climate-software company on the planet,” writes TIME. Watershed “helps corporations easily measure emissions to not only report but also, critically, to act. Guided by an advisory board of global climate-policy experts, Watershed facilitates peer comparison, effectively nudging clients forward in a race to slash emissions.”

The transition to a climate economy—a thriving, sustainable, low-carbon future—is underway. Watershed’s mission is to accelerate this transition. Hundreds of companies across industries from finance to consumer goods use Watershed to measure, report, and act on their greenhouse gas emissions. In aggregate, Watershed’s customers currently manage more than 500 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, or 1% of the world’s annual emissions. This means Watershed can play a critical role in economy-wide decarbonization through the collective action of its customers, which include Airbnb, Carlyle Group, FedEx, Visa, and Dr. Martens. Founded in 2019, Watershed has grown to a team of over 300 across offices in San Francisco, London, and New York.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. TIME editors evaluated each nominee on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise sustainability platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, FedEx, Visa, and Dr. Martens use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for reporting, and drive real decarbonization. Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to reduce emissions, meet customer, investor and regulatory requirements, and modernize their sustainability programs. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

