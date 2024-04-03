Office closings in Louisville; early office closings at all Old National facilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wednesday, April 10 marks one year since the tragedy in Louisville, Ky., that claimed the lives of five Old National team members. In memory of these individuals, and in honor of others who were impacted, all Old National offices outside of Louisville will close at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET on April 10. This will allow ONB team members throughout the bank’s footprint to simultaneously participate in an afternoon “Walk to Remember.”

Additionally, all Louisville offices will be closed for the full day on April 10. This will enable team members to dedicate this solemn day of remembrance to caring for themselves and one another.

“One year ago, our Old National family lost five beloved team members: Josh Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and Jim Tutt,” said Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “We remain committed to keeping their memories alive, and to giving our team members the time they need – on this emotional day – to mourn the friends they lost, and to love, care for and support one another.”

In partnership with the American Red Cross, Old National will also host blood drives in multiple locations throughout its footprint the week of April 10. Blood donations proved critical to saving lives during the Louisville tragedy, and American Red Cross donations are currently at a 20-year low.

“We will never forget those we lost, nor will we forget those who provided us with comfort and helped us heal,” said Dennis Heishman, President of Old National’s Louisville market. “On April 10, our team members will remember their fallen friends, and acknowledge everyone else who was impacted by this tragedy.”

To reserve a date and time to donate blood, please go to https://tinyurl.com/25ssdb2m.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $52 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management (on a pro forma basis as of December 31, 2023, including CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.), Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

[email protected]