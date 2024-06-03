Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education acknowledges WGU’s nursing education for quality and integrity; grants 10-year accreditation for nursing programs

SALT LAKE CITY, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Governors University’s (WGU) College of Nursing at the Michael O. Leavitt School of Health (LSH) today announced reaccreditation of all baccalaureate and master’s nursing degree programs and new accreditation of the postgraduate advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) certificate program by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), extending through June 2034. CCNE accreditation affirms the university has effective educational practices and upholds the quality and integrity of its nursing programs.

“We are thankful to CCNE for their evaluation and excited to share that we have, yet again, established that our competency-based model of education is working successfully to produce a high-quality nursing workforce of the future,” said LSH Senior Vice President, Keith Smith. “Our team works very hard to provide personalized coaching to yield competent and compassionate nurses who are well-equipped to serve patients in diverse communities.”

CCNE is the nation’s leading accrediting agency for nursing programs. An autonomous arm of American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the agency ensures quality and integrity of baccalaureate and graduate education programs preparing effective nurses. Serving the public interest, CCNE rigorously evaluates nursing programs to ensure that students receive high-quality education that leads the way for a competent healthcare workforce.

“CCNE accreditation for our programs is a testament that we meet the industry standards for quality nurse education. We encourage innovation and update our portfolio continuously with new and expanded offerings, especially to address the national nursing shortage crisis. Our aim is to increase access to education by meeting students in their communities and advance health equity with additional competent professionals to the workforce,” said LSH Vice President and Dean for the College of Nursing, Anmy Mayfield.

LSH currently serves more than 18,000 nursing students across the United States and offers baccalaureate and master’s degrees and postgraduate certificates. CCNE first accredited WGU’s baccalaureate and master’s nursing programs in 2008. Following the university’s recent evaluation, the baccalaureate degree program in nursing, master’s degree program in nursing, and postgraduate APRN certificate program at WGU are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org). Learn more about LSH’s nursing programs here.

About Michael O. Leavitt School of Health (LSH) : The school, named in honor of the former governor of Utah and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, was established in 2006 with the mission to make a difference in the fields of healthcare, nursing, and higher education through competency-based education. According to the Utah Foundation Research Brief, LSH represents more than 170,000 jobs in the healthcare industry and the school produced a whopping 17 percent of the nation’s registered nurses earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2021. With more than 100,000 graduates and over 115,000 degrees already conferred by LSH, the school presently serves nearly 25,000 students nationwide. Learn more at Leavitt School of Health (wgu.edu).

About Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE): Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public’s health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency/fellowship programs in nursing. CCNE serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation supports and encourages continuing self-assessment by nursing programs and supports continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional education and nurse residency/fellowship programs. Learn more at CCNE Accreditation (aacnnursing.org).

About Western Governors University (WGU): A nonprofit, online university established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, WGU now serves more than 175,000 students nationwide and has awarded more than 365,000 degrees to nearly 328,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In less than 30 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact.

