NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Aditude is No. 28 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Quote from CEO Jared Siegal

“Aditude’s growth has been beyond my wildest dreams and we’re thrilled to rank #28 in the highly competitive Northeast region. Recognition like this from Inc. Magazine is validation for all the hard work we’ve put in over the years. A big thank you to our team, their approach to monetization and trust from all of our publisher partners. You’ll be seeing us next year too, you can count on that.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Aditude

Aditude, an Inc. 5000 company, helps publishers scale their programmatic revenue with their ad optimization platform and industry-leading advertising partnerships. Aditude’s advertising and engineering teams help publishers save precious time and money while increasing their bottom line. For more information, visit aditude.com .

Contact: For more information on Aditude, please visit aditude.com or email [email protected] for media kit and press inquiries.

