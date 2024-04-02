Andres Angelani Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Wizeline Wizeline Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Andres Angelani to Chief Executive Officer; Founder Bismarck Lepe Becomes Executive Chairman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wizeline, a global technology company providing AI-centric software product engineering services, today announced the appointment of Andres Angelani as CEO. Bismarck Lepe, Wizeline’s founder and CEO for the past decade, will move to the role of Executive Chairman.

Andres brings over twenty years of experience leading and growing digital services companies. Previously, Mr. Angelani was the CEO of Softvision and led its acquisition by Cognizant, where he ran its multi-billion dollar Digital Engineering division globally. Prior to that he was one of Globant’s early pioneers who scaled software development and led the flagship client partnerships that helped grow the company from $2M in revenue to become a public company in the US in 2014.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andres to the company,” said Bismarck Lepe. “Under his leadership we plan to scale the business globally with a foundation of Artificial Intelligence to change the way digital services are designed, developed and delivered to our customers. Andres is a unique leader who has grown companies while maintaining an entrepreneurial culture – which are pillars of what makes Wizeline special.”

Since its inception in 2014, Wizeline has expanded its reach from a product to a service and solutions company, currently partnering with more than 220 clients. Today the company has 2000+ Wizeliners in 24 countries with seven delivery centers and seven business hubs. Since 2021, Wizeline has been focused on developing and deploying AI solutions that enable businesses to increase operational efficiency, enhance financial and business analysis, and accelerate content creation, personalization, and product development. The company stands as a testament to global collaboration and innovation, and recently reported a record Q1 with new clients and projects , contributing to a fast start for FY2024.

“I am honored to join Wizeline as its new CEO and lead the company’s global expansion,” said Andres Angelani. “Wizeline has grown to be a leading challenger because of its incredible talent, its native product culture and approach to delivering modern technology solutions. Wizeline’s strength is its ability to partner with clients and accelerate business transformational journeys, enabling them to realize their most aspirational technology and product culture goals.”

20+ Years of Transformational Excellence

Andres Angelani is a seasoned technology executive with a remarkable track record for bringing dynamic new software and products to market, and delivering scalable solutions that adapt to market conditions along with evolving client needs.

Most recently, he ran digital transformation and served on the Board of Directors at Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider. In this role, Andres built the software capability and developed process digitization, automation and revamped its product suite. Prior to Speedcast, Andres served as CEO of Cognizant Softvision, the premium digital engineering arm of Cognizant, a Fortune 200 leader in technology services. At Cognizant Softvision, Andres spearheaded significant growth via client development and acquisition, overseeing software product engineering for Cognizant’s multi-billion global business unit. Previously to this, Andres was an early pioneer at Globant where he led key markets and client relationships in a variety of global roles.

“Wizeline’s unique culture embodies the power of Latin American innovation, and its commitment to excellence is truly inspiring,” said Andres. “The combination of Bismarck’s strategic vision for product development with my experience in building premium services and solutions will be a multiplying force as we look to scale and grow globally.”

Beyond his executive roles, Andres is recognized as an acclaimed author, speaker, and thought leader in digital innovation, garnering prestigious awards and recognition as one of the top Hispanic technology executives in the United States. His relentless pursuit of excellence continues to drive impactful change in the technology sector.

A Stronger Future

With Bismarck’s continued guidance and Andres leadership, Wizeline is poised for an even stronger future. This strategic decision not only reinforces the company’s leadership position but also creates a powerhouse team rooted in Latin American excellence. Together, they will unlock new opportunities and propel Wizeline to even greater success.

