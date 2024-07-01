NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, VG Supply Company, Inc. by BFG Supply Co.

VG Supply, located in Park Ridge, Illinois and Munster Indiana is a leading distributor of lawn and garden and outdoor living supplies to customers in the upper Midwest.

“We were looking for a partner that shared our values, our commitment to great customer service, and could bring something new to our customers. We’ve known the BFG team for many years and we’re excited to now be part of the BFG family,” said Ken Kotas, President of VG Supply.

Headquartered in Burton, Ohio, BFG stands as a leading national distributor, partnering with more than 1,000 trusted suppliers across all horticultural and agricultural segments. With over 30,000 SKUs in stock, the comprehensive product selection offers a unique all-in-one solution for customers, paving the way for future growth. BFG is a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners.

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in distribution, business services and manufacturing companies.

For more information, contact Don Krier, [email protected] or call 203-389-8400 x201