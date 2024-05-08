Hard-hitting MMA action returns to the Detroit Grand Prix on May 31st at The Masonic Temple Detroit

DETROIT, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtreme Fighting Championships presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) proudly announces the first wave of fighters who will take part in XFC Grand Prix II on May 31 in Detroit.

The main event features a battle of heavyweights with former PFL and UFC fighter Alex “The Spartan” Nicholson taking on Carl “Badwater” Seumanutafa, a veteran with experience in PFL and Bellator. They’ll be able to feel it all the way out to 8 Mile when these two square off inside The Hexagon. Nicholson fights out of American Top Team in Orlando and holds an 18-11 pro MMA record, while Seumanutafa represents the Skrap Pack out of San Francisco and has scored 11 of his 14 MMA wins by knockout.

Pearl “The Chitown Princess” Gonzalez returns to XFC action fresh off her win at XFC 50. Fighting out of 10th Planet in San Diego, Gonzalez brings a record of 11-5 in XFC, UFC and Invicta leagues into the bout as she looks to continue her winning ways with XFC. Her opponent in Detroit is Rainn “Drop” Guerrero, a Texan with a 5-3 pro MMA record fighting out of the WAR Training Center near Houston. Who will speed to victory at XFC Grand Prix?

Additional fighters include Brazilian PFL alumni Raush Manfio vs. Minnesota’s Dan “The Hitman” Moret, who has competed in Bellator and UFC, in a featured lightweight showdown. XFC Grand Prix II will also feature Michigan-based and Michigan State University alum Collin Anglin, who has competed in UFC and is sure to earn hometown fanfare.

From top to bottom, the XFC Grand Prix II fight card will present competitive matchups that deliver the courage, passion and athleticism of MMA to sports fans in Detroit and around the world via the pay-per-view audience on Triller.

“For XFC Grand Prix II and the fans in Detroit, we’re putting together a top-notch fight card that includes an exciting mix of national and local athletes, most of whom have experience competing on the world’s biggest MMA stages,” said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “I can’t wait for May 31st to put on a great show for our fans, sponsors, and athletes. Let’s start our engines and see whose arms get raised at the historic Masonic Temple Detroit.”

XFC Grand Prix II coincides with opening day of the Detroit Grand Prix, hosted on the streets of Downtown Detroit. Race fans are encouraged to start their weekend with a punch at XFC Grand Prix II, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the event starting at 8:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for XFC Grand Prix II at XFCFight.com or at The Masonic Temple box office. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket prices, from general admission to VIP seating.

Additional details about the fight card, corporate sponsors, pre- and post-fight fighter appearances, and broadcast partners will be announced leading up to the fight. Visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC licensed merchandise.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

