WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Having successfully established itself as an independent business at the beginning of the year, Xolv Technology Solutions, Inc. has appointed a board of directors consisting of four professionals experienced in the areas of finance, law, technology and human resources.

The leadership team is prepared to enhance the company’s already established track record of success. The board, made up of chairperson Kurt Garbe, Nolene Fabre, Yusuf Safdari and Kim Sullivan will help Xolv expand, solidify its position as an independent player in the behavioral health technology market and, later in the year, attract investment.

Garbe, the CEO of IMAT Solutions, a company that delivers medical data management solutions for health insurance payers and health information exchanges, made the transition from Xolv’s former parent company Catalight and still sits on the Catalight board of directors as a 2-year member. Prior to his current position, Garbe held CEO seats at SolutionSet and Movaris, as well as executive roles at Adobe and USWeb. He is an MBA graduate from the Wharton Business School, with additional master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Cornell University and Clarkson University, respectively.

“I’m tremendously excited about the future of the company and thrilled to welcome Nolene, Kim and Yusuf,” Garbe said. “Many companies aspire to be ‘mission driven’ but, for Xolv, it’s more than an aspiration, it’s been built into the DNA from the beginning. It is part of all our discussions and is an integral part of all their planning and ambitions.”

When establishing the board, it was important to identify mission-driven experts with a strong background in the for-profit sector and a range of disciplines.

“I believe that Xolv can revolutionize the care and services provided to individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities over time,” said Safdari, who currently serves as the vice president and general counsel for Vianai Systems, an artificial intelligence platform and applications company. “Through technology support, specialized applications and a wealth of knowledge, Xolv can drive positive outcomes for individuals, their families and the organizations that support them. I’m looking forward to assisting as Xolv stays true to its laudable goals of easing inefficiencies and failures inherent in the way the healthcare system works today – that’s something this patient population deserves.”

Safdari, with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and a Doctor of Law from Northwestern University, has extensive leadership experience as a technology executive and corporate attorney in Silicon Valley spanning several decades. Throughout his career in corporate law firms, Safdari has provided legal counsel for prominent publicly traded technology companies, a leading top ten firm, venture capital-backed private enterprises and non-profit organizations.

Currently, Sullivan holds the position of chief people officer at Proofpoint, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks. With a 25-year background in business, she has demonstrated expertise in cultivating top-performing teams at companies such as Concentrix (CNXC), Kaiser Permanente, the University of Texas system and Walgreens.

“Xolv is well positioned to have an even bigger impact on its customers by building a stronger foundation and strategic roadmap as an independent, private company,” said Sullivan, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern and a master’s from the University of Houston. “I’m excited for the development of a customer-focused growth strategy that will improve customer experiences, accelerate growth and scale to enable efficiency and innovation. We’re going to make our mark as a competitive player in the IT services industry.”

Fabre, the chief financial officer and treasurer for See’s Candies, agreed: “Xolv has a proven track record of delivering solutions. I’m excited about helping the Xolv team expand its footprint in the behavioral health technology market as we focus on building new technology that works in a repeatable and scalable business model.”

Prior to See’s, Fabre served as the CFO for the Gap brand and e-commerce divisions, as well as the corporate controller for Gap, Inc. She’s worked in the software industry with VERITAS Software and Hyperion Solutions and was the CFO for the non-profit Reading Partners. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame de Namur University and is a certified public accountant.

While Xolv may be a newcomer, it distinguishes itself from typical startups due to its established revenue stream and experience gained through its customer relations with Catalight – one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States. By having a competent board of directors in place, Xolv is well-equipped to drive success and achieve growth in the industry.

About Xolv

Xolv Technology Solutions, Inc. originated more than 11 years ago as the former tech support team with Easterseals Bay Area (now Catalight) and has evolved into an independent behavioral health technology company. Its primary mission is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their caregivers and organizations that support them. With years of extensive experience serving customers in the non-profit sector, Xolv has gained valuable insights into the healthcare system and identified the significant impact of technological deficiencies on both clinical staff and clients. Consequently, Xolv has created cutting-edge solutions to enhance the overall care experience for their clients by establishing new industry benchmarks, developing efficient care pathways, optimizing business processes and delivering adaptable, customer-centric services.