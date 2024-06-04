Secure and Private GenAI Integration Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yurts, a pioneer in secure generative artificial intelligence solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Yurts Public Sector distributor, making the company’s GenAI platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“At Yurts, we are dedicated to empowering Government agencies with cutting-edge technology that enhances citizen engagement and drives operational efficiency,” said Ben Van Roo, CEO of Yurts. “Through this partnership with Carahsoft and its resellers, we are poised to expand our reach in the Public Sector and deliver unparalleled value to our joint customers. Yurts’ secure GenAI platform redefines how agencies interact with their own data, delivering seamless search, chat, write and assistants across all of their enterprise data.”

Yurts is a secure and private GenAI integration platform designed to transform knowledge management and mission-critical workflows at scale. Yurts empowers agencies to leverage AI where it matters most, enhancing workflows across applications and data stores. The platform is powered by a Model Hub comprised of best-in-class LLMs, a proprietary retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) engine, and data integration capabilities. Yurts rapidly generates answers to urgent questions, extracts information, and interprets context from agencies’ highest-fidelity data sources—setting the global standard for AI security and reliability. Agencies can deploy Yurts’ robust solution within their existing on-prem infrastructure or private cloud IL-2, IL-4/5 and IL-6 environments, ensuring cost-effectiveness and administrative efficiency.

“GenAI technology holds tremendous potential for various Public Sector use-cases,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is thrilled to partner with Yurts to bring its GenAI solutions to our Government customers through the support of our reseller network. We look forward to helping agencies excel in their missions and deliver exceptional service to their constituents.”

Yurts’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or [email protected]; or view this short overview video on Yurts secure AI.

About Yurts

Born out of working with the Department of Defense, Yurts is a secure and private GenAI integration platform that empowers people to do their best work. Yurts transforms knowledge management and mission critical workflows at scale through a highly adaptable, secure GenAI platform that augments workforce efficiency across applications and data stores.

Contact

[email protected]

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]