ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protection Glass XTR3 is ZAGG InvisibleShield’s most technologically advanced screen protector.

Glass Elite Anti-Reflective camera lens protection ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Reflective camera lens protection for Samsung Galaxy Flip6

Glass Elite Anti-Reflective camera lens protection ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Reflective camera lens protection for Samsung Galaxy Fold6

ZAGG Bridgetown case for Galaxy Flip6 ZAGG Bridgetown case in black for Samsung Galaxy Flip6

ZAGG Bridgetown case for Galaxy Flip6 ZAGG Bridgetown case in clear for Samsung Galaxy Flip6

ZAGG Bridgetown case for Galaxy Fold6 ZAGG Bridgetown case in black for Samsung Galaxy Fold6

ZAGG Bridgetown case for Galaxy Fold6 ZAGG Bridgetown case in clear for Samsung Galaxy Fold6

ZAGG Bridgetown Snap case for Galaxy Flip6 ZAGG Bridgetown Snap case in clear for Samsung Galaxy Flip6

ZAGG Bridgetown Snap case for Galaxy Fold6 ZAGG Bridgetown Snap case in clear for Samsung Galaxy Fold6

SALT LAKE CITY, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced its strongest screen protection and case offerings designed for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. These accessories are designed to deliver durable protection to the latest devices from Samsung. ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors have even been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program.1

The ZAGG InvisibleShield product lineup for Flip6 and Fold6 includes:

Glass XTR3 ($59.99): Made with Hexiom impact technology, Glass XTR3 is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector. It provides seamless protection with Eyesafe® RPF60 technology to filter blue light (435-440 nm), and anti-reflective technology to enhance color depth and vibrancy. Glass XTR3 also has an anti-dust adhesive and an EZ Apply™ installation tray so you get precise alignment.

10X Stronger: XTR3 is made with shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology that makes it up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 2

XTR3 is made with shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology that makes it up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Highest Level of Blue Light Filtration: Eyesafe RPF60 technology filters blue light (435-440 nm) to improve eye comfort, and it won’t change the colors on your screen.

Eyesafe RPF60 technology filters blue light (435-440 nm) to improve eye comfort, and it won’t change the colors on your screen. Anti-reflective Technology: This treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen. 3

This treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen. Smooth, Ultra-Touch Sensitive Surface : XTR3 has an SiO2-enhanced coating for maximum touch sensitivity and a super smooth surface.

: XTR3 has an SiO2-enhanced coating for maximum touch sensitivity and a super smooth surface. Anti-dust Adhesive: Even if a little dust gets on your screen during installation, our adhesive will install smoothly over most dust.

Glass Elite ($49.99): made with aluminosilicate glass, Glass Elite is up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.4 Reinforced edges prevent cracks from starting and spreading. Glass Elite has a smooth, silky feel and ClearPrint™ technology that makes fingerprints virtually invisible when your screen is turned on.

Ultimate Scratch Protection : Aluminosilicate glass is strengthened with ion exchange technology for greater strength and scratch-resistance.

: Aluminosilicate glass is strengthened with ion exchange technology for greater strength and scratch-resistance. Smooth, Silky Feel: The surface has the same smooth, silky feel as your device’s original screen.

Glass Elite Anti-Reflective camera lens protection ($19.99): The pictures you capture on your phone are precious. Glass Elite Anti-Reflective lens protection has been tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection and disperses light to enhance color depth and vibrancy.4 Keep those camera lenses safe from scratches, surface damage, and the contents of your bag.

In addition to being SMAPP certified, Glass XTR3 and Glass Elite feature anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. They have also received a TÜV Rheinland Certified Green Product Mark, meaning they’re made with up to 30% recycled glass, installation trays are made from up to 100% recycled content, and packaging is up to 100% recyclable.5 And with recyclable packaging made from up to 100% recycled materials, XTR3 and Glass Elite have been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests.

The ZAGG case lineup for Flip6 and Fold6 includes:

Bridgetown ($59.99 for Flip6; 69.99 for Fold6): Specially made for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 folding designs, Bridgetown covers the back of the phones and frames the exterior displays for added protection. This slim, lightweight case has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters).6 Bridgetown combines protection, function, and minimalist design.

Strengthened with Graphene: Graphene is harder than diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and it’s up to 200x stronger than steel. 7

Graphene is harder than diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and it’s up to 200x stronger than steel. Designed to Fold: Bridgetown covers both back and front of the phone, framing the exterior display.

Bridgetown covers both back and front of the phone, framing the exterior display. 78% Recycled Content: Bridgetown is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled materials. 7

Bridgetown is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled materials. Wireless Charging Compatible: No need to remove the Bridgetown case to charge your phone.

Bridgetown Snap ($69.99 for Flip6; $79.99 for Fold6): Bridgetown Snap includes all features of the Bridgetown case but adds magnets that are compatible with magnetic wireless chargers and accessories. Bridgetown Snap is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled materials.7

Device protection for Galaxy Watch7 (40mm, 44mm) and Galaxy Watch Ultra includes:

Glass Elite 360 ($39.99): This product covers the bezel of Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra with a transparent bumper and a Glass Elite screen protector that’s tested to be up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.3

Made with Recycled Materials: The screen protector contains up to 30% recycled glass and the bumper contains up to 50% PCR for Galaxy Watch7, and up to 100% PCR for Galaxy Watch Ultra. 8

The screen protector contains up to 30% recycled glass and the bumper contains up to 50% PCR for Galaxy Watch7, and up to 100% PCR for Galaxy Watch Ultra. Smooth, Silky Feel: The surface of Glass Elite screen protection has the same silky, smooth feeling as your watch’s original screen.

The surface of Glass Elite screen protection has the same silky, smooth feeling as your watch’s original screen. Clean, Smudge-free Screen: ClearPrint surface treatment disperses the oil from your fingertips, making them nearly invisible when your screen is turned on.

Like InvisibleShield screen protection for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6, Glass Elite 360 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra features anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. It also includes ZAGG’s EZ Apply system and installation tray to make application simple and accurate.

Availability:

ZAGG accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6, Watch7, and Watch Ultra are available now on ZAGG.com, at ZAGG franchise locations, and at select retail stores nationwide. ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.9 With more than 330 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Designed for Samsung is granted to third party manufacturers to design and produce Samsung Electronics Co. Limited compatible accessories. Samsung Electronics Co. Limited is not responsible for the design, manufacture, quality of this accessory for its operation or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Please contact the accessory manufacturer for any questions regarding the accessory. Fingerprint scanner performance may be impacted by additional glass or film as a screen protector.

2Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

3Based on ZAGG internal testing.

4Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

5Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process. PCR: post-consumer recycled content.

6 Mil Std 810G 516

7See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

8Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

9Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Watch are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. TÜV Rheinland is a trademark of TÜV Rheinland Holding AG CORPORATION DEM REP Am Grauen Stein 51105 Köln FED REP GERMANY. FSC is a registered trademark of FSC INTERNATIONAL CENTER GEMEINNUTZIGE GESELLSCHAFT MBH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY FED REP GERMANY ADENAUERALLEE 134 53113 BONN FED REP GERMANY. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 330 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

[email protected]

TEAM LEWIS

Vitoria Perez

707-535-6953

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22a63a50-e4e5-4746-8fd4-24196721b2ce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5662f598-4b4e-4201-81c3-34fc7c8c8068

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f7e759b-7962-468e-bfd4-f1167ea407d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3d189f5-3d3e-4fd4-b488-4686027b7e71

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/294d85dd-e05f-40c4-80eb-9d529717f7bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae62e116-14a6-47f2-afb8-31eacae2c6da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0556612d-31b5-4920-8e2c-0b1e685acea3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58ffe43d-11a6-44f5-a14f-c51bd6be31c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2bdd69f-1404-4483-9d9f-68d70fbbf5e3