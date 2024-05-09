Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Zebra Technologies Corporation , a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall Mobile Health Hardware Solution” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. This is Zebra’s third consecutive MedTech Breakthrough award.

The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes Zebra’s new HC20 and HC50 rugged mobile computer series that are equipped with top-tier enterprise features, a user-friendly design, robust construction, and have been developed for healthcare professionals across clinical and non-clinical roles. Its advanced medical grade housing allows the HC20 and HC50 to withstand disinfecting with medical-grade cleaning solutions. In addition, an emergency alert button can be programmed to call for help or launch an app to follow protocols in the event of a medical emergency.

The large, high-resolution 6-inch FHD+ display makes it easy to read and enter text, allowing users to easily view and add notes to the electronic health record as well as view fine details of photos and other diagnostic imagery. The HC20 and HC50 are equipped with improved wireless connectivity and deliver advanced audio communications capabilities, including HD voice, voice over IP (VoIP), push-to-talk and private branch exchange (PBX) calling, part of Zebra’s Workcloud Communications suite. Bluetooth 5.2 with BLE beaconing also allows for the connection of peripherals, and the detection of nearby mobile computers to locate staff or lost devices.

“These mobile computers are specifically designed to cater to the needs of both clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers, enhancing their efficiency and precision, and ultimately contributing to improved patient care and outcomes,” said Chris Sullivan, Global Strategy and Public Sector Industries Lead, Zebra Technologies. “Whether documenting patient data, communicating with colleagues, or accessing medical records, our equipment ensures seamless workflows for nurses and clinicians.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“Zebra’s new mobile computer series enhances staff productivity, elevates care quality, and enriches the patient experience. Rugged equipment is essential for healthcare workers who need to focus on safety along with efficiency. Durable, flexible devices help support staff and improve patient outcomes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Zebra’s HC20 and HC50 series give clinicians and nursing teams power to solve pressing issues with fewer workarounds and more time for care. We’re proud to award Zebra with the ‘Best Overall Mobile Health Hardware Solution’ as they help unburden the delivery of care and restore time for patient care.”

The computers come loaded with powerful data capture and communication options. An integrated 2D scan engine helps error-proof patient identification and medication administration. The 16 MP high-resolution camera enables the capture of detailed photos, and the front camera supports video calling.

Additionally, the HC20 and HC50 also convert into a full workstation with Zebra’s Workstation Connect and a Connect Cradle, enabling healthcare workers to use a desktop size screen, mouse, keyboard and other peripherals on the move. Other features include Zebra’s Workcloud Communication suite, Zebra Mobility DNA software tools, Mobility Extensions (Mx), and PowerPrecision battery intelligence with battery hot-swap capability. Zebra’s HC20 and HC50 are available through Zebra’s award-winning PartnerConnect program, a flexible ecosystem enabling partners to fulfill customer needs whether they are reselling, distributing, influencing, integrating or developing software and hardware solutions.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s YourEdge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Johansson MedTech Breakthrough [email protected] 213.255.3658